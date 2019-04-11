With one of its members sidelined as part of a political tussle, Wisconsin’s utility regulation board approved the state’s first large-scale solar projects.
The move allows two utilities to spend almost $390 million on two projects that will more than quintuple the state’s current solar energy capacity.
The Public Service Commission voted 2-0 to authorize construction of two solar farms: the 300-megawatt Badger Hollow project in Iowa County and the 150-megawatt Two Creeks project along Lake Michigan south of Kewaunee.
Both projects are many times larger than any existing solar farm in the Midwest. Badger Hollow, with a footprint roughly twice the size of the UW Arboretum, would be one of the largest solar farms in the county.
The Commission also voted to allow Madison Gas & Electric and Wisconsin Public Service Corp. to jointly purchase all of Two Creeks and half of Badger Hollow.
The projects won approval from Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq, appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, and Commissioner Mike Huebsch, a former GOP lawmaker appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker.
Saying he believes in an “all of the above” energy strategy, which would include an ongoing role for natural gas and coal, Huebsch said the approvals constitute “a significant step toward going carbon-free.”
If the panels perform as expected, they will generate enough electricity to power more than 105,000 typical homes and offset about 623 metric tons of carbon dioxide.
That’s roughly 1.5 percent of the current state electricity sector emissions.
“It is a landmark day for solar energy in Wisconsin,” said Tyler Huebner, executive director of Renew Wisconsin, a renewable energy advocacy group. “With solar energy, we will produce homegrown, healthy energy right here in Wisconsin for years to come, and provide substantial economic benefits to the landowners and local governments who will host these projects.”
The utilities -- which both have goals of slashing 80 percent of carbon emissions by 2050 -- argued solar is the cheapest source of new generation and is what customers want.
Both utilities say they need to replace aging fossil fuel generators and that the $389.7 million investment will cost customers $181 million less than other alternatives for meeting demand.
WPS, which would own 200 megawatts, expects rates will fall about 1 percent in the first year of service. MGE, with 100 megawatts, says bills would go up about 1 percent in the first year but that its customers would save money in the long run.
The Badger Hollow project, proposed by Chicago-based Invenergy, generated some local opposition from neighbors who said it would change the rural landscape and take high-value cropland out of production for generations.
Huebsch echoed those concerns, saying the “dairy state” needs to be cognizant of land use as it considers the development of additional solar farms.
A proposed 2,700-acre solar farm in Iowa County would substantially boost the state’s renewable energy portfolio and offer economic benefits to hard-pressed farmers. But neighbors are worried about aesthetics, environmental impact and the loss of prime farmland for generations to come.
The two projects approved Thursday will cover about 5,000 acres. To build all the solar projects now being studied would require nearly 33,000 acres.
“Today is a small drop in the bucket,” he said. “I’m going to err on the side of we’re heading in the right direction. The opportunity of developing these solar farms in Wisconsin is much greater than the disruption.”
The Commission previously declined a request to draft rules for siting solar farms, something Huebsch said the Legislature may need to address.
PSC defends bifurcated application process
It is the first time the PSC has authorized a utility to buy an unregulated “merchant” plant -- which sell power to the wholesale market -- prior to construction.
Valcq acknowledged the novelty of a two-step permitting process in which the private developers sought permission to build the solar farms and the utilities separately sought to purchase them.
If the utilities themselves applied for permits, the commission would have to evaluate the need, economics and engineering -- alongside alternatives -- rather than simply determining where to put the solar panels.
But commissioners agreed the process did not circumvent the law.
“The commission’s review here between all of the dockets was comprehensive and holistic,” Valcq said.
The Commission said the utilities cannot pass construction cost overruns on to ratepayers but shot down the Citizens Utility Board's request for a risk-sharing mechanism if the economics of the project prove less favorable than projected.
Valcq said the Commission has the authority to address those costs in future rate cases.
Nowak absent; Evers yet to appoint replacement
The Commission met without Ellen Nowak, whom Evers removed after a court invalidated appointments made in the final days of the Walker administration and confirmed during a lame-duck session of the Senate.
Nowak, who was turned away when she showed up for work, said in a court filing that her removal has harmed her personally and risks stalling important public projects.
A state appeals court on Tuesday sided with Evers, ruling that the governor was in his authority to rescind the appointments.
Evers has yet to nominate a replacement.
Huebsch said he was “disappointed and concerned” that litigation has “clouded the work of this commission” but vowed to continue working with Valcq.
Valcq said allegations that the litigation has hindered the Commission’s ability to work were “patently false.”
“Two commissioners constitute a quorum,” she said. “Commissioner Huebsch and I continue to work along with our PSC collegues.”