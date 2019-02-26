A Department of Transportation engineer is advising Secretary-designee Craig Thompson approve a $127 million freeway expansion after new internal estimates show the project's cost is less inflated than originally thought.
The recommendation on the project, which Thompson has not yet approved, comes as the secretary-designee faces increased scrutiny from Republican senators who hold the keys to his confirmation.
Republicans during Thompson's Senate confirmation hearing earlier in February asked him how he'd responsibility allocate taxpayer dollars and whether he'd approve the single bid on a multi-million dollar expansion of a segment of Interstate-39/90 near Janesville that had come in roughly 20 percent over the state's estimate.
But that bid is really closer to 7 percent above what the state was expecting to pay, according to a memo to Thompson sent by DOT chief engineer and administrator Joseph Nestler and obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal. The project is a later-stage segment of a $1.2 billion expansion of Interstate-39/90 from the Illinois state line to Madison scheduled for completion in 2021.
Nestler wrote the DOT changed its original cost estimate for the Interstate-39/90 segment after receiving detailed cost information, specifically inflationary trends, from the bidding process for a similar project that suggested they under-estimated the Janesville project's true cost. The DOT notes it used the best cost data available for their original estimate, conducted around the summer of 2018.
The DOT's internal rules prevented staff from updating the estimate in its financial system.
Bids from contractors higher than the the DOT estimates are not new. According to the memo, 14 percent of bids awarded in fiscal year 2017 and 18 percent in 2018 were more than 10 percent over the state's estimate. In fiscal year 2019, the lowest bids have come in about 10 percent higher than DOT estimates.
If approved by Thompson and Gov. Tony Evers in coming weeks, the contractor, I-39 Constructors, LLC, could begin work on the project this spring.
But the project's completion could be delayed but as much as a year, until 2022, if the state opts to allow re-bidding on the project. If the state sought additional bids on the project, it could cost anywhere from $19 to $37 million on top of the project's current bid.
"Rejecting this bid and re-letting the proposal is not in the public's best interest," Nestler wrote.
He added re-bidding would likely not lead to lower prices on the project.
Thompson told the Senate committee Feb. 20 he was told the DOT's estimate was probably underestimated, and said he'd have to consider whether canceling the current bid and seeking additional bidders would derive significant savings. Thompson had noted the DOT's engineers were skeptical a re-bidding would produce a significantly different estimate.
"If we do re-bid it what we do know is it will delay the project on I-39/90," Thompson told the committee.
Thompson is still reviewing the matter, according to a DOT spokeswoman.
Thompson's pending decision comes more than two years after a 2017 audit found the DOT under former Gov. Scott Walker dramatically underestimated the cost of major highway projects by failing to account for inflation and other factors, with costs on 16 projects ballooning more than $3 billion since lawmakers approved them.