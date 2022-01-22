DOT employee has taken about half a million driver's license photos over 16 years

My background has really served me well. ... I can answer many of the questions that people may have, even though it’s not really expected of me necessarily as a photographer. But it’s nice that I’m standing right there and I took their picture, so they might have questions, and I’m happy that I’m able to answer a lot of those.

A visit to the DMV can sometimes be the punchline to a joke for some. Is that something you have to overcome at your job?

I realize for a lot of people they may not be looking forward to a DMV visit, but from my experience as a customer going through other businesses or sometimes having to wait longer, I try to put it in a perspective that if we can keep the wait time as short as we can, we can make it a pretty good experience for people — and I think that’s something that we all try to do and we have the goal of trying to get everybody through within 20 minutes. That’s something we all strive for.

It sounds like the job could get repetitive. How do you keep things fresh?