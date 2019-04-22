The state is "reinvigorating" a study of potential improvements to the Madison Beltline that had largely taken a backseat under the previous administration, according to Gov. Tony Evers' pick to lead the Department of Transportation.
"We're getting it moving again," Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said of the study in a Monday interview with the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
Thompson, who has not yet been confirmed by the GOP Senate, also said he's confident he would be confirmed if a vote were held today.
Thompson cast the Beltline study as vital to ensure the Madison area continues on its current path of robust growth. He said he has spoken with prominent local business owners who made a similar case to him.
"They really believe that lack of mobility is the one thing that could cap economic development on the Isthmus in the Madison area," Thompson said.
The study looks at "ways to increase capacity for existing and future traffic demand" and improving safety issues on stretches of the Beltline where crash rates are significantly above the state average.
Thompson said the study also will look at the possibility of adding dedicated Beltline lanes for transit purposes such as buses.
Like Evers' other picks to lead Cabinet agencies, Thompson has not yet been confirmed by the Republican-held Senate. Cabinet secretaries may continue to serve before confirmation. But not holding a vote gives senators a virtual veto power over Evers' picks, since a vote to reject confirmation removes an acting secretary.
Thompson estimated if a Senate confirmation vote were held today, he'd have support from between 26 and 29 senators, far above the 18-vote majority he would need.
Thompson also acknowledged his view has partly shifted on a DOT plan to rebuild a Madison interchange that he previously deemed a "monumental waste of taxpayer dollars."
While director of the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin, a group that advocates more spending on roads, bridges and transit, Thompson blasted the department's preferred plan to rebuild the interchange connecting the Madison Beltline and Interstate 39-90. It calls for rebuilding the interchange such that the northbound side of I-39-90 narrows, through the core of the interchange, to two lanes.
Thompson said he has become more comfortable with the plan as a near-term fix because he thinks it could be further improved as part of future upgrades to the Beltline or I-39-90.
"I think it actually makes sense as an interim step," Thompson said.