Don't wait up: Influx of absentee ballots means Wisconsin election results won't come early

In all, 13,500 of those ballots were sent to voters in the two counties, but O'Bright said in a Friday interview that officials weren't sure exactly how many would be received, given that some recipients may have decided to request a new one or instead vote in-person early or on Election Day.

Noting that municipalities around the state have been preparing for the "unprecedented" number of absentee ballots that will be processed this week, O'Bright said having to remake the faulty ballots "will slow things down."

Results for those units, she said, may not come in "until well after midnight, into the next day."

Still, she added: "We certainly know how to do the process and make sure that it's done accurately, and the message to the voter is we have every intention that every vote is going to count."

Poll workers in those localities and elsewhere across the state must process ballots until they are finished, as state law doesn't allow elections officials to take time off and return the following day.