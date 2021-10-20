Donna Shalala endorses Wisconsin’s Sarah Godlewski in U.S. Senate bid

Donna Shalala, former UW-Madison chancellor and a former congresswoman from Florida, on Wednesday endorsed Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski in her bid for U.S. Senate.
Godlewski is among a crowded field of Democrats vying for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Ron Johnson, a two-term Republican incumbent who has not yet decided whether or not he’ll seek reelection.
“During my time in Wisconsin, I learned that Wisconsinites really care about the future of their state, and it’s time for Wisconsin to elect a new generation of progressive leaders,” Shalala said of Godlweski. “(She) is a businesswoman, an outstanding public servant, a community activist, a fifth-generation Wisconsinite and a working mom. I can’t think of anyone better to serve in the U.S. Senate.”
Shalala served as UW-Madison chancellor from 1988 to 1993, and was the university’s first woman chancellor and the first woman to lead a Big Ten school. She is also credited with reviving UW-Madison’s athletics programs, hiring former Athletic Director Pat Richter who, in turn, hired Barry Alavarez to lead the Badgers football team.
Wisconsinites know what happened from there.
Godlewski, who was elected to serve as state treasurer in 2018, is no stranger to Wisconsin politics. She served as director of women’s outreach in Wisconsin for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and has worked on a variety of other advocacy campaigns.
The state treasurer also recently invested $1 million of her own money into her campaign (she and her husband, Max Duckworth, have assets worth between $23.9 million and $60 million, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported). A recent quarterly filing with the Federal Election Commission shows that Godlewski currently has $786,000 in her campaign coffers.
“Donna Shalala is a trailblazer whose lifetime of public service has improved countless lives in Wisconsin and across our country,” Sarah Godlewski said in a statement. “She knows how to build winning teams in Wisconsin, and she understands that Wisconsinites want leaders unafraid to stand up for them against the powerful special interests.”
