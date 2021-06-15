Donating land could lower Madison debt for Bus Rapid Transit project

A transportation board recommended Monday that Madison contribute city-owned land on the west side and a downtown parking lot for bus rapid transit. The move would reduce the amount of debt the city takes on to fund the $160 million project.
The Federal Transit Administration allows for in-kind contributions, like land, to be contributed to the project — a high-capacity, limited-stop bus service running from the east side of the city to the west — and the value to be counted toward a local match. If the City Council approves the use of these parcels, the debt Madison would need to support the project would decrease by about $10 million.
“We’re able to reduce our borrowing by contributing this land instead and that saves us quite a bit of bonding we would have to do for the project,” Metro Transit general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said at the Transportation Policy & Planning Board meeting Monday.
The project would permanently use property at 432 S. Junction Rd. for an “end of line” location that could include charging facilities for electric buses, restrooms and possibly a park-and-ride lot.
During construction, the project would temporarily use the Brayton Lot at 1 S. Butler St. as a construction staging location to store equipment and materials. After the construction is done, the city would seek a developer to redevelop the parking lot into a use that would support transit ridership like mixed-use housing.
“For a decade, many staff have felt that the highest and best use of the Brayton Lot is not as a surface parking lot but as creating jobs and development and tax dollars,” Transportation Director Tom Lynch said. “There just hasn’t been an internal capacity to move forward with bringing the Brayton Lot to the next step.”
But Lynch said connecting it to the BRT project “puts it in the queue.”
The proceeds from the developer’s purchase of the land would then support Metro Transit’s operating budget for the BRT line. The Parking Utility currently operates the lot, which generates about $500,000 per year.
“This creates a revenue stream for Metro Transit, but it also will remove a little bit of a revenue stream from the Parking Utility,” Lynch said at the meeting. “I don't see boundaries between these silos. We’re a transportation organization.”
Of the total cost, Madison’s BRT project includes $107 million in federal money, some of which has already been received, and $53 million in local borrowing, according to the city’s website. At the end of May, the city learned the project is slated to receive $80 million from a federal grant program.
Also at the meeting, the board signed off on a resolution that would authorize the negotiation of a noncompetitive contract with New Flyer to purchase BRT vehicles. It’s unusual for the city to pursue non competitive contracts, but Stuehrenberg said New Flyer is the only company that can provide BRT vehicles that feed federal regulations.
“To be completely transparent, there is no other option,” Stuehrenberg said.
He said the contract for BRT vehicles will be large, likely around $60 million, and it will take about nine months to get them. Because of this Stuehrenberg said he’s hoping for pre-approval from the city to move forward with a single provider.
He said the city has strong data to inform negotiations on price.
Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said the city doesn’t like to make habits of pursuing non competitive contracts but that this is a “very extraordinary” situation.
“This is the best path forward to get us the best contract on these buses,” Foster said.
Both resolutions will likely be before the City Council July 6.
