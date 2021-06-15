Donating land could lower Madison debt for Bus Rapid Transit project

During construction, the project would temporarily use the Brayton Lot at 1 S. Butler St. as a construction staging location to store equipment and materials. After the construction is done, the city would seek a developer to redevelop the parking lot into a use that would support transit ridership like mixed-use housing.

“For a decade, many staff have felt that the highest and best use of the Brayton Lot is not as a surface parking lot but as creating jobs and development and tax dollars,” Transportation Director Tom Lynch said. “There just hasn’t been an internal capacity to move forward with bringing the Brayton Lot to the next step.”

But Lynch said connecting it to the BRT project “puts it in the queue.”

The proceeds from the developer’s purchase of the land would then support Metro Transit’s operating budget for the BRT line. The Parking Utility currently operates the lot, which generates about $500,000 per year.

“This creates a revenue stream for Metro Transit, but it also will remove a little bit of a revenue stream from the Parking Utility,” Lynch said at the meeting. “I don't see boundaries between these silos. We’re a transportation organization.”