Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis upends final stretch of campaign season
Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis upends final stretch of campaign season

President Donald Trump's positive test for COVID-19 has upended what was expected to be a robust final stretch of the presidential 2020 campaign season in Wisconsin, with even Republicans saying more caution will be necessary.

Republican Party of Wisconsin executive director Mark Jefferson said Trump's infection underscores the need to emphasize campaign practices that don’t involve direct interaction with voters, including phone banks and online events. He said door-knocking and other in-person events will continue, but with a greater emphasis on the use of masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing.

“There is still a place for canvassing and (knocking on) doors, but we will stress with the volunteers how important it is that they use commonsense precautions,” Jefferson said. "From that standpoint people are still interested in talking to neighbors, but you have to go about it the right way.”

"This just highlights the necessity of emphasizing that down the stretch," he said of Trump's diagnosis.

Trump canceled Saturday's planned stops in Green Bay and Janesville for outdoor rallies after announcing early Friday he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. He has already visited the state five times this year in contrast with his opponent former Vice President Joe Biden's single visit.

Democrats see the renewed focus on COVID-19 as a major liability for the president's chances of winning the state again. 

"Days that are dominated by COVID-19 have tended to be bad days for (Trump) politically," said Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki. "The strategy that the Trump campaign was pursuing was to try to make this election about something other than the coronavirus. It is really hard to project out and say there’s a day coming soon that’s going to be anything other than the coronavirus."

Independent voters in particular are paying close attention to the coronavirus, which has been spreading in large swaths of the state in recent weeks. A recent Wisconsin poll conducted by UW-Madison's Elections Research Center and the Wisconsin State Journal found the COVID-19 pandemic is the top issue for likely independent Wisconsin voters, with 34% of such voters selecting it as their top priority.

Trump's inability to hold rallies in Wisconsin, while good for public health, jeopardizes his ability to turn out the vote, said Barry Burden, UW-Madison political science professor. Trump’s campaign stops have been a major boon for the president and his party, often drawing large crowds — despite concerns by public health officials over doing so during the pandemic.

"(Rallies) are his bread and butter," Burden said. "I think that's a real setback, because the campaign relies on his personal appearances to drive coverage and to excite his supporters."

Jefferson, the state GOP leader, said he’s not worried about dampened enthusiasm among voters.

“I think people continue to be extremely energized about this campaign and extremely focused on ensuring that the president wins Wisconsin and wins another term,” Jefferson said. “That hasn’t changed.”

Jefferson also didn’t rule out future visits to the state from Trump or his campaign.

“I think we can do that again, but that’s for the campaign to decide at the appropriate time,” he said.

Terry Dittrich, chairman of the Republican Party of Waukesha County, said Republican efforts in the county and southeast Wisconsin remain “all systems go.”

“Nothing from our standpoint changes. We still need to go out and articulate our argument and look not only at our base but also swing voters,” Dittrich said.

Dittrich said the county party will continue to remain diligent about taking public health precautions but added that he still views it as a choice.

“Ultimately it comes down to the choice of people, whether they want to pay attention to this and take it seriously, or they have a different opinion,” he said. “We are definitely respectful of those people who have a difference of opinion on the coronavirus.”

Speaking at a campaign stop in Michigan on Friday, Trump's opponent former Vice President Joe Biden, who wore a mask during the entire speech, said he had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before the event. He added that a second campaign-related stop that day had been canceled due to crowd size estimates and the event being held indoors.

Biden has a 6-point edge over Trump in Wisconsin, according to an aggregation of polls by FiveThirtyEight.com. His campaign recently resumed knocking on doors after eschewing the practice because of the pandemic. State Democratic Party officials did not respond to requests for comment Friday about how Trump's diagnosis will affect campaigning going forward.

Republican strategist Brandon Scholz said the lack of rallies means the Trump campaign will need to quickly think about the assets it will deploy in the final stretch of the campaign, such as sending out campaign surrogates or beefing up paid advertising. Time is of the essence, particularly as more than 430,000 of about 3.6 million registered Wisconsin voters have already returned their ballots.

"(The Biden campaign's) job is to keep the foot on the gas," Scholz said. "The Trump campaign doesn’t necessarily have that. They’re now the incumbent. They now have a record, they have to defend that record, they have to keep supporters fired up on the issues that turned them out four years ago and have kept them there today. That’s harder than what the Biden campaign has to do."

Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage

The candidates for the Nov. 3 election have accepted their party nominations. Who will win the key battleground state of Wisconsin?

State leaders react to Trump testing positive

As news spread that Trump had tested positive, Wisconsin leaders on both sides of the aisle shared well wishes and prayers for the president.

"Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery," Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tweeted Friday.

Republican leaders U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, tweeted wishes that the president and the first lady have a full recovery.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, also tweeted hopes for a speedy recovery, adding, "this should show the nation the need to take Covid-19 seriously, and that means wearing a mask and properly social distancing. Ignorance or arrogance or denial can be costly."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 206,000 Americans," U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, tweeted. "And we are still in the midst of this pandemic. I wish that President Trump and the First Lady make a quick recovery. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing."

In a statement, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt expressed prayer for Trump and all infected by the coronavirus.

"We look forward to their speedy recovery and to seeing the President in Wisconsin again soon," Hitt said. “The stakes of this election are high. President Trump has spent the better part of four years fighting on behalf of hard-working Americans. Now Republicans in Wisconsin get to return the favor, and will be working harder than ever to effectively get out the vote for our president.”

