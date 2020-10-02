Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis upends final stretch of campaign season

Speaking at a campaign stop in Michigan on Friday, Trump's opponent former Vice President Joe Biden, who wore a mask during the entire speech, said he had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before the event. He added that a second campaign-related stop that day had been canceled due to crowd size estimates and the event being held indoors.

Biden has a 6-point edge over Trump in Wisconsin, according to an aggregation of polls by FiveThirtyEight.com. His campaign recently resumed knocking on doors after eschewing the practice because of the pandemic. State Democratic Party officials did not respond to requests for comment Friday about how Trump's diagnosis will affect campaigning going forward.

Republican strategist Brandon Scholz said the lack of rallies means the Trump campaign will need to quickly think about the assets it will deploy in the final stretch of the campaign, such as sending out campaign surrogates or beefing up paid advertising. Time is of the essence, particularly as more than 430,000 of about 3.6 million registered Wisconsin voters have already returned their ballots.