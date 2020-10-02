Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis upends final stretch of campaign season

President Donald Trump's positive test for COVID-19 has upended what was expected to be a robust final stretch of the presidential 2020 campaign season in Wisconsin, with even Republicans saying more caution will be necessary.
Republican Party of Wisconsin executive director Mark Jefferson said Trump's infection underscores the need to emphasize campaign practices that don’t involve direct interaction with voters, including phone banks and online events. He said door-knocking and other in-person events will continue, but with a greater emphasis on the use of masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing.
“There is still a place for canvassing and (knocking on) doors, but we will stress with the volunteers how important it is that they use commonsense precautions,” Jefferson said. "From that standpoint people are still interested in talking to neighbors, but you have to go about it the right way.”
"This just highlights the necessity of emphasizing that down the stretch," he said of Trump's diagnosis.
Trump canceled Saturday's planned stops in Green Bay and Janesville for outdoor rallies after announcing early Friday he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. He has already visited the state five times this year in contrast with his opponent former Vice President Joe Biden's single visit.
Democrats see the renewed focus on COVID-19 as a major liability for the president's chances of winning the state again.
"Days that are dominated by COVID-19 have tended to be bad days for (Trump) politically," said Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki. "The strategy that the Trump campaign was pursuing was to try to make this election about something other than the coronavirus. It is really hard to project out and say there’s a day coming soon that’s going to be anything other than the coronavirus."
Independent voters in particular are paying close attention to the coronavirus, which has been spreading in large swaths of the state in recent weeks. A recent Wisconsin poll conducted by UW-Madison's Elections Research Center and the Wisconsin State Journal found the COVID-19 pandemic is the top issue for likely independent Wisconsin voters, with 34% of such voters selecting it as their top priority.
Trump's inability to hold rallies in Wisconsin, while good for public health, jeopardizes his ability to turn out the vote, said Barry Burden, UW-Madison political science professor. Trump’s campaign stops have been a major boon for the president and his party, often drawing large crowds — despite concerns by public health officials over doing so during the pandemic.
"(Rallies) are his bread and butter," Burden said. "I think that's a real setback, because the campaign relies on his personal appearances to drive coverage and to excite his supporters."
Jefferson, the state GOP leader, said he’s not worried about dampened enthusiasm among voters.
Support Local Journalism
“I think people continue to be extremely energized about this campaign and extremely focused on ensuring that the president wins Wisconsin and wins another term,” Jefferson said. “That hasn’t changed.”
Jefferson also didn’t rule out future visits to the state from Trump or his campaign.
“I think we can do that again, but that’s for the campaign to decide at the appropriate time,” he said.
Terry Dittrich, chairman of the Republican Party of Waukesha County, said Republican efforts in the county and southeast Wisconsin remain “all systems go.”
“Nothing from our standpoint changes. We still need to go out and articulate our argument and look not only at our base but also swing voters,” Dittrich said.
Dittrich said the county party will continue to remain diligent about taking public health precautions but added that he still views it as a choice.
“Ultimately it comes down to the choice of people, whether they want to pay attention to this and take it seriously, or they have a different opinion,” he said. “We are definitely respectful of those people who have a difference of opinion on the coronavirus.”
Speaking at a campaign stop in Michigan on Friday, Trump's opponent former Vice President Joe Biden, who wore a mask during the entire speech, said he had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before the event. He added that a second campaign-related stop that day had been canceled due to crowd size estimates and the event being held indoors.
Biden has a 6-point edge over Trump in Wisconsin, according to an aggregation of polls by FiveThirtyEight.com. His campaign recently resumed knocking on doors after eschewing the practice because of the pandemic. State Democratic Party officials did not respond to requests for comment Friday about how Trump's diagnosis will affect campaigning going forward.
Republican strategist Brandon Scholz said the lack of rallies means the Trump campaign will need to quickly think about the assets it will deploy in the final stretch of the campaign, such as sending out campaign surrogates or beefing up paid advertising. Time is of the essence, particularly as more than 430,000 of about 3.6 million registered Wisconsin voters have already returned their ballots.
"(The Biden campaign's) job is to keep the foot on the gas," Scholz said. "The Trump campaign doesn’t necessarily have that. They’re now the incumbent. They now have a record, they have to defend that record, they have to keep supporters fired up on the issues that turned them out four years ago and have kept them there today. That’s harder than what the Biden campaign has to do."
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
The candidates for the Nov. 3 election have accepted their party nominations. Who will win the key battleground state of Wisconsin?
Still, last-minute court rulings could mean results being delayed in Wisconsin by days.
Big margins in northern Wisconsin were critical to President Donald Trump's 2016 win in Wisconsin.
The few Wisconsin delegates who traveled to this week’s Republican National Convention in North Carolina said the event — which was downsized …
Only four of Wisconsin's 52 GOP delegates plan to attend the scaled-down Charlotte convention, while others will watch from home.
At one point, Baldwin was considered near the top of Biden's list of potential picks to run alongside him for the presidency this fall.
Kicking off the DNC on Wednesday from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Evers expressed regret that the convention, which shifted last week to a mostly online event due to COVID-19, could not be held in-person.
"As we all recognize, it’s not exactly what we thought it was going to be, but what we’ve been forced to deal with," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said of the first-of-its-kind convention.
In addition to once boasting more than 50,000 visitors and hundreds of millions of tourism dollars, Milwaukee's political bash also aimed to cleanse Democrats' palate of Trump's margin-thin victory over Hillary Clinton here in 2016.
Biden leads Trump 49% to 43% among Wisconsin respondents. Biden's lead in Wisconsin widens to 52% to 44% among voters who say they are "certain" to vote in November.
Biden led by a 6-point margin among likely voters over Trump in a June Marquette poll.
Republican President Donald Trump also has caused controversy for saying he might deliver acceptance speech at White House.
Community organizers in Milwaukee have shifted their voter outreach programs to focus on mail-in absentee ballot education.
The poll also found former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump in the state and a declining concern among Wisconsinites over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perceptions of whether or not the president delivered on the promises he made during his 2016 campaign differ drastically along party lines.
Marquette poll finds majority still approves of Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order, but support has dropped
The latest poll's results come as Wisconsin faces unprecedented unemployment numbers, which have risen sharply following state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down some businesses or limiting services at others.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. On Monday, he endorsed Joe Biden.
Organizers are searching for ways to empower voters in communities of color and low-income areas that saw a decrease in turnout during the 2016 general election.
As the remaining Democratic presidential candidates look to begin large-scale campaign efforts in Wisconsin, they enter a battleground state that already has received considerable attention from President Donald Trump.
In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the field of candidates, the upsets, the victories, and what Wisconsin voters will have to look forward to, as we near the Democratic National Convention.
All other major candidates in the race received between 9 and 17% support.
In the general election, President Donald Trump faces a tight race against the Democratic field in Wisconsin.
Results of a new Wisconsin state-wide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?
UW-Madison's Elections Research Center plans to launch a new poll to complement the Marquette Law School Poll.
Wisconsin, which hosts its first national party convention in July, is the only state the three major political forecasters all agree is a toss-up.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.