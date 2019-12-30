Donald Trump to visit Milwaukee in January

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a Milwaukee campaign rally in January, his campaign announced Monday.

The president's planned visit to Wisconsin, which is poised to be a crucial battleground in the 2020 general election, will come less than 10 months ahead of the November general election.

Trump's rally at UW-Milwaukee's Panther Arena falls on the same day as the next televised Democratic presidential debate, just weeks ahead of the Iowa caucus, the first electoral test for a long list of potential Democratic challengers to Trump.

Trump's Milwaukee visit comes after a Green Bay stop in April. While Wisconsin will likely play a relatively minor role in the Democratic presidential primary, the state will almost certainly have a central electoral role in the general election, setting Wisconsin up to garner plenty of visits from presidential hopefuls.

In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin by just 22,748 votes, gaining 47.22% of the vote compared to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s 46.45% share. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since Ronald Reagan 1984.

In an attempt to stave further electoral losses in the upper Midwest, the Democratic National Committee selected Milwaukee to host its presidential nominating contest in July, an event that is estimated to attract as many as 50,000 visitors and hundreds of millions of tourism dollars to Milwaukee and the surrounding area.

