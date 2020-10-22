 Skip to main content
Donald Trump to hold rally in Waukesha on Saturday
breaking topical top story

President Donald Trump will host a rally in conservative stronghold Waukesha on Saturday, marking his seventh trip to the state this year.

Trump's campaign announced Thursday the president will deliver remarks at Stein Aircraft Services Saturday evening as part of a four-stop tour that also includes events in North Carolina, Ohio and New Hampshire. The announcement comes on the heels of Trump's rally in Janesville last Saturday.

Recent polls show former Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump statewide by about 5 or 6 points, though that margin differs widely by region.

This story will be updated.

