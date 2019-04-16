President Donald Trump will attend a rally later this month in Green Bay, his campaign announced.
The April 27 rally at the Resch Center, the first in Wisconsin since October, comes as the state continues to receive attention from presidential contenders as the 2020 campaign gets underway.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders hosted a rally in Madison on Friday, and candidates Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar and Julian Castro also have made recent visits to the state.
Political observers, following razor-thin margins in the 2018 gubernatorial race and 2019 state Supreme Court race, have underscored Wisconsin as a surefire battleground in the 2020 race for the presidency. Margins of about 1% made the difference in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' win over former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and conservative-backed Appeals Court judge Brian Hagedorn's victory over the liberal-backed Wisconsin Chief Appeals Court judge Lisa Neubauer for a 10-year term on the Supreme Court.
In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin by 22,748 votes, gaining 47.22% of the vote compared to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's 46.45% share.
Trump's approval rating has continued to be underwater in Wisconsin. The latest Marquette Law School Poll, released April 10, found 46% of registered voters in the state approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 52% disapprove. In January, amid the U.S. federal government shutdown, 44% of registered voters approved of his job performance, and 52% disapproved.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairwoman Martha Laning in a statement lamented Trump's scheduled visit, chiding him for signing a Republican tax overhaul and attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
"Trump is coming to Wisconsin to sell a record of broken promises and sow division in our state, and frankly, we’ve had enough," Laning said.