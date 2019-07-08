President Donald Trump will be back in Wisconsin this week for a fundraiser Friday in Milwaukee.
A spokeswoman for the national GOP confirmed Trump will appear at the event, where Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks, Jr. and national finance chairman Todd Ricketts are also set to attend.
Further details, such as whether Trump will hold a rally, were not immediately available.
The event comes after Trump hosted a rally in Green Bay in April.
Political observers have long argued that Wisconsin will be a top battleground state in the 2020 presidential race, underscored by the fact Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won the state by just over a percentage point in 2018, and Trump won the state by fewer than 25,000 votes.
Trump's visit also comes after Republicans in Wisconsin are determining how to move forward after last November's statewide losses. Wisconsin's top Republican, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, previously told the Wisconsin State Journal that Republicans will seek to contrast Democratic ideas, such as the Green New Deal, with Republican ones that wouldn't increase taxes to ensure support for Trump.
Liberal observers have argued most voters have already made up their minds about the president, making it difficult for Trump to further grow his Wisconsin coalition.
