Nine months ahead of the 2024 Republican primary in Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are tied in the GOP contest, a Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday shows.

Trump is currently the top choice of 31% of GOP voters, well within the margin of error of the 30% of Wisconsinites who prefer DeSantis. No other GOP candidate had more than 6% support, and 21% haven't decided.

But given the choice of only DeSantis or Trump, 57% chose the Florida governor and 41% chose the former president, the poll shows.

The Republican nominee next year will highly likely go up against President Joe Biden, whose support from Wisconsinites is slightly increasing, though he remains underwater. In the latest poll, 45% approve of Biden, 53% didn't approve of him and 1% didn't know. Last October, 41% approved of Biden, 54% didn't and 4% don't know.

In head to head contests, Biden would beat DeSantis 49% to 47%, well within the poll's margin of error. But Biden beats Trump 52% to 43%, outside the margin.

Ahead of her 2024 U.S. Senate contest, 40% of Wisconsin voters have favorable opinions of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, 37% view her unfavorably and 22% gave no opinion, a slight uptick from the last poll.

In the most recent statewide Marquette poll from late last year, 37% of registered voters had a favorable view of Baldwin, 37% voters did not view her favorably and 26% didn't hear enough about her, didn't know or refused to answer the question.

The poll surveyed 913 Wisconsinites registered to vote from June 8 to 13. The poll, which was conducted online and over the phone, has a 4.3% margin of error.

The poll comes as Baldwin appears to be changing her strategy in the U.S. Senate.

Between January 2021 and January 2023, Baldwin voted with Biden's position 95% of the time, a FiveThirtyEight analysis found. Since then, as her election nears and Biden remains unpopular, she has voted with Biden's position 78% of the time.

"Tammy Baldwin is out of step with Wisconsin voters on every issue," National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Tate Mitchell said, before seemingly chalking her recent rightward shift up to "inconsequential votes."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' popularity has grown from last year. Fifty-seven percent of Wisconsinites registered to vote approved of him, 39% disapproved of him and 4% didn't know. Last October, 46% approved of him, 47% didn't and 6% didn't know.

Forty percent of voters think the state is headed in the right direction, with 57% saying it's headed in the wrong track.