Donald Trump takes aim at Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Brian Hagedorn over last week's ruling

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday to criticize conservative-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn for siding with liberal-leaning justices to reject Trump's last-ditch effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a 4-3 ruling last week written by Hagedorn and joined by the court’s three liberal-backed members, the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected the president's effort to throw out more than 220,000 absentee ballots in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

In the ruling, the court said instead of seeking to cancel people’s votes after they were cast, the campaign should have challenged the rules voters and clerks relied on before the election. Most of those rules have been in place for several previous elections and apply statewide.

President-elect Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,600 votes, a margin similar to Trump's 2016 victory in Wisconsin over Hillary Clinton. For the most part, the guidance followed in this year’s presidential election was the same guidance as in 2016, when Trump won.

"Two years ago, the great people of Wisconsin asked me to endorse a man named Brian Hagedorn for State Supreme Court Justice, when he was getting destroyed in the Polls against a tough Democrat Candidate who had no chance of losing. After my endorsement, Hagedorn easily won!" Trump tweeted on Monday.

