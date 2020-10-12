Donald Trump plans visit to Janesville on Saturday

President Donald Trump plans to travel to Janesville on Saturday, two weeks after he canceled a rally for there and Green Bay following his positive coronavirus test.
Trump's campaign on Monday announced a fundraiser for Janesville on Saturday, with donations beginning at $1,000. No other details about public events, either in Janesville or elsewhere in the state, were announced.
Trump was resuming campaign travel on Monday after he was hospitalized and then quarantined at the White House following his positive test. He was scheduled to hold a rally in Florida on Monday, before coming to battleground Wisconsin over the weekend.
Vice President Mike Pence planned to campaign Tuesday in Waukesha County, touring a manufacturing plant he previously visited with then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017. Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was also slated to be in northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. Trump's son Eric Trump had stops in the Milwaukee suburbs and near Janesville on Monday.
Polls show a tight race in Wisconsin, with Democrat Joe Biden holding a narrow single-digit lead, often within the margin of error. Trump carried Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and the state is seen as pivotal to both campaigns.
Races to watch on Nov. 3
3rd Congressional District: Ron Kind (D) vs. Derrick Van Orden (R)
8th Senate District: Alberta Darling (R) vs. Neal Plotkin (D)
10th Senate District: Patty Schachtner (D) vs. Rob Stafsholt (R)
30th Senate District: Jonathon Hansen (D) vs. Eric Wimberger (R)
32nd Senate District: Brad Pfaff (D) vs. Dan Kapanke (R)
14th Assembly District: Robyn Vining (D) vs. Bonnie Lee (R)
23rd Assembly District: Jim Ott (R) vs. Deb Andraca (D)
24th Assembly District: Dan Knodl (R) vs. Emily Siegrist (D)
51st Assembly District: Todd Novak (R) vs. Kriss Marion (D)
