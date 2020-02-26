Donald Trump nominates judge for Eastern District vacancy

The candidates were recommended by the Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission, which was established to screen applicants.

The senators’ recommendations come after Trump’s 2017 nomination of Gordon Giampietro, a former federal prosecutor, failed to advance in the Senate after Baldwin raised an objection.

While Baldwin once approved of Giampietro, she later withdrew her support because of comments he made in a blog and radio interviews about same-sex relationships, diversity and birth control.

Baldwin later withdrew her blue slip from the Senate Judiciary Committee, tasked with advancing judicial nominations, and Giampietro failed to get a hearing.

Home state senators can typically stop lower-court judicial nominees by failing to return a blue slip to the committee, although that isn’t always the case, especially for more senior judicial posts.

For Ludwig's confirmation process, Johnson and Baldwin will again have a chance to return a blue slip, and the Senate judiciary committee will evaluate Ludwig and other nominees before getting a vote on the Senate floor.

Federal judges typically serve for life.

Ludwig has served as a federal bankruptcy judge since 2017. He was born in Marshfield and graduated from Colby High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from the UW-Stevens Point and his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Ludwig also has served as a partner with Foley & Lardner and as an adjunct professor at Marquette University Law School.

The other nominees for the post were Joseph Bugni, who has served as a supervisor for the Federal Defender Services of Wisconsin in Madison; Samuel Hall Jr., an attorney at Crivello Carlson in Milwaukee; and Daniel Vaccaro, an attorney at Michael Best & Friedrich in Milwaukee.