Donald Trump in Milwaukee: 'We must devote everything we have toward victory'

While Clinton did not campaign in Wisconsin after becoming the nominee in 2016, Trump was a frequent visitor here. He has made at least 20 stops to the state dating back to the week before the April 2016 primary that he lost to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

“We’ve been on the ground nonstop since 2015 here,” said Erin Perrine, deputy communications director with the Trump campaign. “We have more volunteers trained, that means we have more resources already on the ground here than we did in 2016 and we will continue to allocate more resources than we did then. Democrats don’t have a chance to keep up with that.”

Fraley said he anticipates the months leading up to the November election to have a similar feel to 2016.

"It's clear Wisconsin is going to be a crucial state in the 2020 election," Fraley said. "With the DNC coming here later this summer and the whirlwind of activity that we've already seen, I don't believe this will be Trump's last visit to this part of the state."

But for Bob Brandt, 50, of Wauwatosa, 2020 already feels different from four years ago.

“There’s a movement feel to it, it’s very positive,” Brandt said Tuesday while standing in line before the rally. “It’s a dramatic shift.”