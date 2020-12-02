 Skip to main content
Donald Trump files second lawsuit challenging election results, this time in federal court
Donald Trump files second lawsuit challenging election results, this time in federal court

Trump

President Donald Trump listens during an event Friday on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump is making unsupported claims of massive voting fraud, demanding recounts and calling for audits. All of this an effort to discredit the outcome and, in the process, put democracy itself on trial.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed his second lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's election results, this time in federal court. 

Trump's lawsuit, filed in Wisconsin's Eastern District federal court, comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs whether to accept his first lawsuit challenging the state's official election results showing President-elect Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,600 votes. Trump allies have filed other lawsuits challenging the results from various angles.

The suit was filed against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, numerous county and municipal officials, Gov. Tony Evers and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, even though he does not oversee elections. It also failed to name one member of the Elections Commission as a defendant without giving a reason why.

The suit alleges elections officials failed to abide by the rules for the election set forth by the Legislature and therefore "likely tainted more than 50,000 ballots," and asks the court allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to determine a remedy. While the exact remedy is not clear in the lawsuit, such a remedy could presumably include overturning Biden's win in the state. 

The lawsuit challenges numerous aspects of the election it claims are unlawful, even though elections officials have repeatedly defended the legality of the election and officials largely operated under the same practices for elections they always do. The grievances include many of those brought by Trump in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, such as challenging absentee ballots upon which clerks filled in missing witness address information.

Trump's federal lawsuit also makes less specific claims, such as that Wisconsin's close election result makes it a more likely target for fraud. It also makes broad claims disfavoring the use of absentee ballots and attempts to cast doubt on their integrity, though elections officials have said they are secure. 

The lawsuit further contends local elections officials didn't do enough to secure access to observe the vote counting process. 

Both conservative and liberal attorneys have said courts are unlikely to change the results of the election unless there was evidence of widespread fraud, for which no evidence exists.

