Donald Trump endorses Ron Johnson, encourages him to run
Donald Trump endorses Ron Johnson, encourages him to run

Trump Opioids

President Donald Trump stops to greet Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, after speaking on the opioid crisis in 2017.

Former President Donald Trump offered his "Total Endorsement" of Sen. Ron Johnson on Thursday, encouraging him to seek a third term as he mulls whether to run again or retire.

Johnson's seat is up in 2022. After previously saying he would not run again, Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is now saying he's considering it and doesn't feel any pressure to make a decision soon.

Johnson, in a text to The Associated Press, said he appreciated Trump's "words of support and encouragement." He did not respond when asked whether Trump's endorsement affects his decision-making process.

Johnson emerged as one of Trump's most ardent supporters toward the end of his term. Johnson held a Senate committee hearing on Dec. 16 to look into unfounded election fraud complaints largely perpetuating Trump's baseless claims. And on Jan. 6, just before the U.S. Capitol was stormed, Johnson objected to counting the Electoral College votes from Arizona.

"Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin," Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee. "He is brave, he is bold, he loves our Country, our Military, and our Vets. He will protect our Second Amendment, and everything else we stand for. It is the kind of courage we need in the U.S. Senate. He has no idea how popular he is. Run, Ron, Run!"

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than 23,000 votes and lost the state in November by just over 20,000 votes. Johnson defeated Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold in 2010 and then again in a rematch in 2016.

Johnson, in an interview on Wednesday, said he felt no pressure to make a decision on seeking a third term anytime soon.

"I think an awful lot of things have to play out," Johnson said. "I don't have to make up my mind. These campaigns are way too long to spend way too much money. I mean, I'm doing everybody a favor, quite honestly."

While Johnson ponders what to do, several Democrats have already gotten in the race, including Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. Other Democrats, including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, are considering it.

