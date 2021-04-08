Donald Trump endorses Ron Johnson, encourages him to run

Former President Donald Trump offered his "Total Endorsement" of Sen. Ron Johnson on Thursday, encouraging him to seek a third term as he mulls whether to run again or retire.

Johnson's seat is up in 2022. After previously saying he would not run again, Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is now saying he's considering it and doesn't feel any pressure to make a decision soon.

Johnson, in a text to The Associated Press, said he appreciated Trump's "words of support and encouragement." He did not respond when asked whether Trump's endorsement affects his decision-making process.

Johnson emerged as one of Trump's most ardent supporters toward the end of his term. Johnson held a Senate committee hearing on Dec. 16 to look into unfounded election fraud complaints largely perpetuating Trump's baseless claims. And on Jan. 6, just before the U.S. Capitol was stormed, Johnson objected to counting the Electoral College votes from Arizona.