Donald Trump endorses gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels ahead of contested GOP primary

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed millionaire businessman Tim Michels in Wisconsin's packed field of GOP gubernatorial candidates, backing that political insiders believe could provide a significant boost as the August primary rapidly approaches.
Trump's endorsement had remained a lingering question in the Republican primary for governor and has been described by some as the most important endorsement in the race due to the considerable sway the former president still holds over Republican voters. Several of the top GOP candidates in the race have been actively seeking Trump's backing and made trips to Mar-a-Lago to meet with the former president.
In a statement issued Thursday, Trump described Michels as "a very successful businessman," touting the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. above incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, who Trump said has been "an abject failure for the people of Wisconsin."
"Tim Michels has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said. "If Wisconsin has the wisdom to make Tim their next governor, it will have unprecedented success!"
"Tim is an America First Conservative who Supports our Second Amendment, Honors our Brave Law Enforcement and First Responders, and Stands Strongly against the Woke Mob trying to destroy our Country," the former president continued.
Michels, who has pledged to largely self-fund his campaign efforts, announced his candidacy in April and is the most recent entry into the crowded field of GOP candidates vying to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this November. The U.S. Army veteran last ran for office in 2004, when he lost to Russ Feingold in the U.S. Senate race.
“This is a tremendous boost to our efforts and a continuation of our astounding surge since I entered the race,” Michels said in a statement. "I am working every day to defeat Tony Evers and get Wisconsin back on the right track.”
Other Republicans in the race include former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, former Marine Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport. Kleefisch, who served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, joined the race back in September, while Nicholson and Ramthun announced campaigns earlier this year.
While Kleefisch led the most recent Marquette Law School Poll in April with support from 32% of respondents, UW-La Crosse political science assistant professor Anthony Chergosky said Trump's endorsement of Michels "completely shifts the race."
"Let’s not sugar coat this, the Trump endorsement is a devastating blow for Rebecca Kleefisch," Chergosky said. "It’s just another sign, though the biggest sign to date, of the weakness in her candidacy. There’s nothing good in this news for Rebecca Kleefisch — there’s only downside here for her."
The winner of the gubernatorial primary will go on to face Evers on Nov. 8 in a high-stakes election for both parties.
"If I know one thing about President Trump, it's that he likes winners, and I'm the only person in this race who has won statewide — not once, but four times," Kleefisch said in a statement, referencing her wins in the 2010 GOP primary, 2010 general election, a 2012 recall vote and the 2014 general election. Kleefisch, along with Walker, lost to Evers in 2018.
“Our campaign will win this primary with our hardworking team of activists, volunteers and grassroots efforts," Kleefisch added. "Then we will beat Tony Evers. And we will help Wisconsin families and workers win by securing our elections, making gas and groceries affordable again, restoring law and order, and putting parents back in charge of our schools."
The campaigns for Nicholson and Ramthun did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
On Thursday, Trump said Michels would "End the well-documented Fraud in our Elections." Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 election, despite recounts, audits and court decisions affirming that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.
Trump's endorsement comes just a week after Michels reversed his stance on the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency that has come under fire from Republicans for how the 2020 election was administered. After previously saying he would replace the six members of the bipartisan commission, Michels last week joined his fellow GOP gubernatorial challengers in calling for a complete dismantling of the agency.
Trump's endorsement also comes after delegates attending the Republican Party of Wisconsin's annual convention last month chose not to endorse a candidate in several statewide races, including for governor. The decision means the state party will not provide funding or resources to a preferred candidate until after a nominee is selected in the Aug. 9 primary.
While none of the gubernatorial candidates received enough votes to secure the party's endorsement, Kleefisch easily won the majority of votes, coming in just about six percentage points short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Ramthun, Nicholson and Michels each received less than 6%.
Chergosky said falling short of securing the party's endorsement was "the canary in the coal mine for what is now developing" in the gubernatorial primary and Kleefisch's inability to narrow the field of candidates despite securing big endorsements from Walker, Trump's former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and groups like Wisconsin Right to Life and the Milwaukee Police Association. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business organization, endorsed Kleefisch in January — the first time the group endorsed a gubernatorial candidate before the primary since 2010, when it backed Walker.
But while some established Republicans in the state have backed Kleefisch's campaign, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who said the former lieutenant governor was the party's best choice to defeat Evers this fall, others remain skeptical. Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who had mulled his own run for governor before eventually opting out, has not endorsed a candidate in the GOP primary.
“The GOP is now more divided than ever — Wisconsinites can expect the primary fight to only get worse," Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said in a statement. "Trump’s divisive brand of politics paired with Michels’ extremist and out of touch views is a recipe for disaster. The irony is that Michels claimed he’s ‘tired of Republicans fighting in public’ — but sought the endorsement of America’s biggest bully anyway."
UW-Madison political scientist Barry Burden said Trump's endorsement "is likely to change the race fundamentally."
"Trump remains the most visible and popular figure in the Republican Party, and all of the GOP candidates for governor have been trying brand themselves in his image," Burden said in an email. "Whatever their opponents might say, getting the endorsement essentially proves to Republican primary voters that Trump deems the candidate to be most faithful to his approach to politics."
Former GOP strategist Brandon Scholz said Trump's endorsement "certainly would introduce Michels to Trump supporters in various regions around the state," but said it will take work to overcome efforts taken by Kleefisch, who fomrally joined the race in September.
"That gets balanced off against the amount of time Rebecca Kleefisch has invested in working at the grassroots and all up and down across the state and the positions she has developed on key issues facing Wisconsin," Scholz said. "It’ll be an interesting tradeoff.”
“The Republican primary for Governor is really a two-person race. Rebecca Kleefisch has been working her tail off for quite some time, building a base, reaching out, and Tim Michels is a late entry but he’s spending a million dollars a week," Scholz added.
Burden added that Trump's endorsement comes at a time when the majority of Wisconsin conservatives remain undecided in the upcoming primary.
"An endorsement from Trump will make news and buzz within the party," he said. "In addition, a candidate who has money to spend can leverage the endorsement instantly by touting it in advertising."
How that endorsement plays out in the general election, when the eventual nominee faces Evers, remains to be seen, Burden added.
"Every candidate in the Republican primary will continue to support radical policies, like banning access to abortion, supporting Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and attacking public education," Evers' campaign spokesman Sam Roecker said in an email. "Gov. Evers is focused on doing the right thing for our state and bringing people together to solve real problems, not caving to partisan radicals like Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch, and the other candidates for governor.”
Trump called on retired U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to run for governor last October, which the former lumberjack athlete later declined.
1 of 10
Ron Johnson
JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has supported federal abortion bans in the past and praised the leaked Roe draft opinion but said the matter is best be handled by each state. Still, the Oshkosh Republican's spokesperson, Alexa Henning, would not clarify whether Johnson would support a federal ban.
"The reality is there is no consensus on passing federal legislation, nor will there be without the process first playing out in the states," she said in a statement. "The Senator has always felt that this issue is best decided by the people on a state-by-state basis."
Johnson supported a federal 20-week abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest or threat to the life of the mother. He also signed onto the U.S. Supreme Court brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — the case poised to trigger the court overturning Roe — to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. The Mississippi law has exceptions for medical emergencies or “a severe fetal abnormality.”
"Roe v. Wade delayed a democratic resolution to the profound moral question of abortion for 50 years," Henning said in a statement.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion
Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.
