Donald Trump cancels Wisconsin rallies after president tests positive for COVID-19

State leaders react

As news spread that Trump had tested positive, Wisconsin leaders on both sides of the aisle shared well wishes and prayers for the president.

"Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery," Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tweeted Friday.

Republican leaders U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, tweeted wishes that the president and the first lady have a full recovery.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, also tweeted hopes for a speedy recovery, adding, "this should show the nation the need to take Covid-19 seriously, and that means wearing a mask and properly social distancing. Ignorance or arrogance or denial can be costly."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 206,000 Americans," U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, tweeted. "And we are still in the midst of this pandemic. I wish that President Trump and the First Lady make a quick recovery. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing."

In a statement, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt expressed prayer for Trump and all infected by the coronavirus.