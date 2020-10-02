Donald Trump cancels Wisconsin rallies after president tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump has canceled rallies planned for Saturday in two Wisconsin cities after the president tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump's campaign had been adjusting plans as late as Thursday afternoon surrounding rallies in Janesville and Green Bay — despite the latter city's designation by a White House task force as a COVID-19 "red zone." At about 3 p.m. Thursday, Trump's campaign announced La Crosse's rally had been relocated to Janesville.
On Friday, Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement all of Trump's previously planned campaign stops were being transitioned to online events or temporarily postponed. Events involving Trump's immediate family also have been postponed. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for coronavirus, will resume his scheduled events.
"All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead," Stepien said.
Temporary flight restrictions for Air Force One flights to Janesville Regional Airport and Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport were canceled this morning, according to advisories from the National Business Aviation Association. Officials with both airports confirmed on Friday that the president's flights had been canceled.
Stepien's announcement is the first official word from the campaign on the president's planned stops in Wisconsin, where positive COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks.
Wisconsin set a new record Thursday for daily COVID-19 cases — logging 2,887 cases, according to the Department of Health Services. On Friday, DHS reported another 2,745 new cases and a total 1,353 deaths as a result of the disease.
Trump said late Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, just a month before the presidential election and after having spent much of the last year largely downplaying the threat of the virus.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.
Trump's announcement came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had tested positive.
On Friday, Joe Biden's campaign reported that both the former Vice President and wife Jill Biden had tested negative for COVID-19.
"Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern," Biden tweeted. "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."
Also on Friday, Bloomberg reported that Trump learned of Hicks' infection Thursday morning, yet he continued with a full schedule of events.
Trump had originally planned stops in La Crosse and Green Bay this weekend. Mayors in both cities said yesterday they were concerned the president's rallies had the potential to become superspreader events, as both communities are seeing surging positive cases of COVID-19.
In an interview with the State Journal on Thursday, the president's son Eric Trump, who held a campaign events that day in Becker, Minn., and Rothschild, said the Trump campaign was "taking every precaution" to prevent transmission of COVID-19.
Trump said he feels there's a double-standard when it comes to making efforts to mitigate the disease's spread.
"No one ever cares when it’s antifa protesters, no one ever cares when it’s other kinds protesters," Trump said. “All of a sudden when Trump comes in with a lot of patriotic Americans who love this country and want to celebrate the presidency and all of a sudden people start talking about COVID and I think it’s really disingenuous of people."
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said on Thursday he has no problem with campaign events, but said his concern lies in the fact that oftentimes, Trump's rallies often come with few face masks and limited social distancing.
"If it's a typical Trump campaign rally, it's clear to me that's not something our public health officials would be encouraging, really anywhere," Genrich said.
State leaders react
As news spread that Trump had tested positive, Wisconsin leaders on both sides of the aisle shared well wishes and prayers for the president.
"Kathy and I are sending our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their recovery," Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tweeted Friday.
Republican leaders U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, tweeted wishes that the president and the first lady have a full recovery.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, also tweeted hopes for a speedy recovery, adding, "this should show the nation the need to take Covid-19 seriously, and that means wearing a mask and properly social distancing. Ignorance or arrogance or denial can be costly."
"The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 206,000 Americans," U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, tweeted. "And we are still in the midst of this pandemic. I wish that President Trump and the First Lady make a quick recovery. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing."
In a statement, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt expressed prayer for Trump and all infected by the coronavirus.
"We look forward to their speedy recovery and to seeing the President in Wisconsin again soon," Hitt said. “The stakes of this election are high. President Trump has spent the better part of four years fighting on behalf of hard-working Americans. Now Republicans in Wisconsin get to return the favor, and will be working harder than ever to effectively get out the vote for our president.”
