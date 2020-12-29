Donald Trump appeals Wisconsin election loss to U.S. Supreme Court

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In its new petition for the nation's high court to take up the case, the Trump campaign wants the election result to be voided, and for more than 50,000 ballots in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties to be thrown out, which would overturn the election result and hand Trump a victory in the state. Trump wants Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature to appoint its own electors instead of the ones already cast based on the state's popular vote.

The new petition targets a subset of the ballots the Trump campaign wanted thrown out in the unsuccessful Wisconsin Supreme Court case: more than 28,000 ballots the campaign says didn't provide identification due to self-certifying as "indefinitely confined"; nearly 6,000 absentee ballots included in envelopes where clerks filled in missing witness address information; and more than 17,000 ballots that were collected at Madison's Democracy in the Park event.

State Supreme Court justices largely dismissed Trump’s claims challenging absentee ballots cast by voters who self-identified as "indefinitely confined." The campaign alleged an explosion of such ballots this year suggested many of those voters were just using it as an excuse to not provide a photo ID, not to just avoid going to the polls during a pandemic. The justices, however, found those claims lacked evidence.