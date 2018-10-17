President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally next week near Wausau to urge Wisconsinites to preserve Republican control of Congress in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.
He’ll be joined at the event by Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who’s locked in a tough re-election battle with Democratic State Superintendent Tony Evers.
Trump’s campaign said the president will urge voters to protect and expand GOP control of Congress, including electing Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, who’s challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
The rally will be at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee on Wednesday. Trump was last in Wisconsin in late June for the Foxconn manufacturing campus groundbreaking in Racine County.
“President Trump looks forward to being with the great patriots of Wisconsin to celebrate the booming economy that’s delivering more jobs and bigger paychecks across the state,” Trump campaign spokesman Michael Glassner said in a statement.
The Trump statement does not mention Walker, but Walker’s campaign confirmed he will attend the event.
The Vukmir campaign also confirmed she will attend.
A spokesman for Republican State Attorney General Brad Schimel said he will not be at the rally and had a previously scheduled event that night in Milwaukee.
Mosinee is in a part of the state that broke strongly for Trump in the 2016 election.
Trump’s visit to Wisconsin carries political pluses and minuses for his party. Polls have shown Trump is not broadly popular in the state.
But he has consolidated support among committed Republicans here and elsewhere, and GOP candidates need those voters to turn out to combat a wave of Democratic enthusiasm this cycle.