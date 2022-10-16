DOJ staffing data back up some of Eric Toney's claims, contradict others

Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney says Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul has “effectively defunded the police,” citing staff shortages at the Department of Justice.

But data released by the Department of Justice doesn’t show that agent staffing in the Division of Criminal Investigation has reached the levels claimed by Toney, who attributed his figures to law enforcement officials who heard DCI director Tina Virgil’s remarks at a conference earlier this year.

DCI agent staffing is, however, at its lowest since 2016. Some criminal prosecutor posts have reached the levels cited by Toney in recent years, but they have begun to recover.

Notably, apart from 2022 levels, DCI staffing was generally better under Kaul than under the previous attorney general, Republican Brad Schimel.

As of July, DOJ was down seven DCI agents, 9% of its total staffing. That puts DCI agent positions at their lowest level of Kaul’s tenure. In 2021, 98% of DCI agent positions were filled. In 2020, Kaul’s DOJ had a surplus of four DCI agents.

“If you look at those numbers, they’re just totally inconsistent with what Eric Toney has been saying,” Kaul said in an interview. Asked if there was ever a 25% shortage of DCI agents, Kaul said staffing has been consistent with the year-by-year figures provided by DOJ.

As for criminal litigation posts, DOJ had 29% of those empty as of October 2021. Its criminal appeals unit was short two of its 23 total prosecutor posts in January 2022.

As of July, DOJ had a 13% vacancy in its prosecutor positions.

In recent weeks, Toney has made DOJ staffing a key point in a number of campaign and media appearances. He has argued that those vacancies put a strain on local law enforcement and prosecutors.

“If they have less of those positions filled, that puts more work on them or they’re reducing services to our law enforcement as we have seen historic violence and a drug epidemic across Wisconsin,” Toney told media in Madison earlier this month.

After DOJ released its staffing figures, Toney requested the department release an organizational chart for DCI showing what posts are vacant. The DOJ is processing a Wisconsin State Journal records request for the organizational chart.

DOJ plans to soon hire a 12-member class of DCI agents to fill empty positions and others that will be left open by retirements and promotions, said Gillian Drummond, a DOJ spokesperson.

Kaul stressed that DOJ is a large government agency and that staffing ebbs and flows. DCI agents are often law enforcement personnel further along in their careers and thus closer to retirement.

“Like any large agency, there’s attrition,” Kaul said. “People retire or move on to other jobs over time.”

Kaul is quick to note that the state Legislature has cut the budget for the Division of Legal Services, where DOJ prosecutors work. About 70 prosecutors have been added to district attorney’s offices throughout the state in recent years, too, Kaul said.

Kaul proposed $115 million in funding under the moniker the “Safer Wisconsin Plan.” The plan calls for, among many items, $20 million in community policing grants, $12 million for law enforcement recruitment and training, $10 million for re-entry programs and $10 million for crime victim services.

Toney has provided fewer specifics on what his budget priorities are or how he would fix staffing shortages.

In an interview, Toney said if elected attorney general he would be engaged with the budget process and support prosecutors.

In other comments to media, the candidate said the state Legislature involvement in DOJ’s budget “is about trust.”

“Who does the Legislature trust?” he said. “Who does Wisconsin trust to keep us safe and work with our law enforcement? And how will they deploy those resources?”