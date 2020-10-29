DOJ, Attorney General Josh Kaul warn against voter intimidation ahead of Election Day

The state Department of Justice and Attorney General Josh Kaul are reminding Wisconsin residents that voter intimidation is a crime ahead of the upcoming Election Day.

Kaul said voter intimidation is an "attack on our democratic system," and anyone who commits voter intimidation should be "vigorously prosecuted."

State law prohibits anyone from using or threatening force to make someone vote, keep them from voting or influence their vote. It also prohibits anyone from using pressure or fraud to stop someone from exercising their right to vote.

Voter intimidation can occur in several ways. Examples include:

Verbal threats of violence.

Confronting voters while wearing military-style or official-looking uniforms.

Intimidating display of firearms.

Disrupting voting lines or blocking entrances.

Following voters to, from or within polling places.