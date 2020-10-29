 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOJ, Attorney General Josh Kaul warn against voter intimidation ahead of Election Day
0 comments
alert top story

DOJ, Attorney General Josh Kaul warn against voter intimidation ahead of Election Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1 (copy)

Evelio Mancera and his daughter, Jennifer Mancera, both residents of Madison, fill out their ballots on the first day of the state's in-person absentee voting window for the upcoming election outside the Madison's City-County Building on Oct. 20. 

 JOHN HART, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

The state Department of Justice and Attorney General Josh Kaul are reminding Wisconsin residents that voter intimidation is a crime ahead of the upcoming Election Day. 

Kaul said voter intimidation is an "attack on our democratic system," and anyone who commits voter intimidation should be "vigorously prosecuted."

State law prohibits anyone from using or threatening force to make someone vote, keep them from voting or influence their vote. It also prohibits anyone from using pressure or fraud to stop someone from exercising their right to vote. 

Voter intimidation can occur in several ways. Examples include:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Verbal threats of violence.
  • Confronting voters while wearing military-style or official-looking uniforms.
  • Intimidating display of firearms. 
  • Disrupting voting lines or blocking entrances.
  • Following voters to, from or within polling places.

Anyone who witnesses or is subject to voter intimidation can contact an election official or local law enforcement. Incidents can also be reported to the state Elections Commission online at go.madison.com/voterintimidation. Those who are being threatened with violence should call 911.

Election 2020: Who's on the Nov. 3 ballot?

Election 2020: Who's on the Nov. 3 ballot?

The presidential election isn't the only contest on the Nov. 3 ballot. Find out more about congressional and legislative races in south central Wisconsin.

Candidate Q&A: 76th Assembly District
Local Government

Candidate Q&A: 76th Assembly District

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A restaurant owner who won a crowded Democratic primary in August faces a Republican college senior in the race to represent Madison's Isthmus and East Side in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics