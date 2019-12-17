DOJ appeals voter purge ruling as case heads to federal court

The fight over Wisconsin's voter rolls came to a head on Tuesday as the state Department of Justice appealed a ruling ordering the registration of up to 234,000 voters be deactivated while the Wisconsin League of Women Voters filed suit against the state Elections Commission in federal court.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, whose justice department represents the Elections Commission, filed a notice of appeal with the Madison-based District IV Court of Appeals and asked the court to stay Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy's Friday ruling ordering the purge of voters who may have moved.
Elections Commissioners didn't approve the DOJ's appeal, but the DOJ can move ahead anyway because it's acting in its capacity to defend state law.
The DOJ's appeal could set up the case to head to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which conservatives control 5-2.
Kaul's appeal came as the League of Women Voters, which unsuccessfully tried to intervene in the case, filed suit in federal court to prevent an immediate purge of voters.
Removing voters from the rolls could have a significant effect on upcoming Wisconsin elections in 2020, including primary and general elections for the state Supreme Court and the presidential primary and general election.
The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit against the commission last month alleging it violated state-mandated policies related to "movers," voters who report an official government transaction from an address different from their voter registration address.
"It’s unfortunate the Wisconsin Elections Commission is prolonging this dispute when Judge Malloy found the state agency in clear violation of state law," said WILL executive director Rick Esenberg in a statement after the appeal was filed. "But we look forward to making the case, once again, that the Wisconsin Elections Commission must follow state law and protect the integrity of Wisconsin elections."
In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to about 234,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved. It asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address. Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait for as much as a couple of years to deactivate the registration of voters who didn't respond to the October mailing.
Elections officials sent the letters based on information obtained through the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which flags potential movers. The commission reviews the information to ensure accuracy.
ERIC obtains data from a variety of sources to flag voters who may have moved, such as Wisconsin motor vehicle records, voter registration and motor vehicle records from participating states, along with the National Change of Address database from the U.S. Postal Service.
Wisconsin law states "the clerk or board of election commissioners" shall deactivate a registered voter if he or she fails to respond to a mailing from the Elections Commission within 30 days.
Wisconsin offers same-day registration, but deactivated voters would still need to provide ID and proof of address.
WILL argues the law makes it clear that the registrations of voters who didn't respond to the commission's mailing within a month should be purged from the rolls. But the commission, through the DOJ, argues the law doesn't apply to the commission, but rather municipal clerks and the Milwaukee Election Commission.
Even if it did, the commission says the data it relies on to flag people who may have moved isn't reliable enough to count on.
On Monday, Republicans on the Wisconsin Elections Commission unsuccessfully attempted to carry out Malloy's order within seven business days. The commission deadlocked after an equal number of Democrats voted against the motion, arguing the state would need to reinstate voters if the Court of Appeals issues an emergency stay against Malloy's order.
League of Women Voters lawsuit
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin filed its own lawsuit in federal court related to the voter purge after Malloy denied its motion to intervene as a defendant in the case brought by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
The League of Women Voters, which filed an unsuccessful lawsuit earlier this year against Republican laws curbing the powers of the governor and attorney general, filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.
The League claims the Elections Commission's "imminent deactivation" of up to 234,000 voters who may have moved violates due process protections because the commission hasn't provided voters with proper notice or time to respond before being deactivated.
"These 234,039 voters ... were not given notice that they were facing removal from the rolls; nor were they provided notice of the timeline within which to take action to remain registered to vote in Wisconsin," the lawsuit states.
It also takes issue with the 2017-18 ERIC list's failure in 7.8% of cases to properly identify voters who have moved.
The lawsuit calls for the court to require the commission to mail out new notice letters to voters who may have moved making clear the intent to purge them from the rolls, the reason for the purge, and steps they can take to avoid that outcome. It also requests that any voter purge occur after the April 7 presidential primary election.