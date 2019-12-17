DOJ appeals voter purge ruling as case heads to federal court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin law states “the clerk or board of election commissioners” shall deactivate a registered voter if he or she fails to respond to a mailing from the Elections Commission within 30 days.

Wisconsin offers same-day registration, but deactivated voters would still need to provide ID and proof of address.

WILL argues the law makes clear that the registrations of voters who didn’t respond to the commission’s mailing within a month should be purged from the rolls. But the commission, through the DOJ, argues the law doesn’t apply to the commission, but rather municipal clerks and the Milwaukee Election Commission.

Even if it did, the commission says the data it relies on to flag people who may have moved isn’t reliable enough to count on.

On Monday, Republicans on the Elections Commission unsuccessfully attempted to carry out Malloy’s order within seven business days. The commission deadlocked after an equal number of Democrats voted against the motion, arguing the state would need to reinstate voters if the Court of Appeals issues an emergency stay against Malloy’s order.

Another challenge