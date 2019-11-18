Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers on Monday announced three Wisconsin counties and one tribe are set to establish new drug courts with funding provided in the state budget.
Additionally, six Wisconsin counties will use state budget funds to expand existing drug treatment alternatives and diversion programs meant to increase public safety and reduce offender recidivism.
Door, Lafayette and Shawano counties; and the Ho-Chunk Nation will each receive as much as $140,000 to create new drug courts.
Adams, Buffalo, Pepin, Marinette, Monroe, Portage and Polk counties will all receive funds to expand existing programs.
Under Wisconsin's drug court model, a judge may offer to a non-violent offender convicted of a crime the option of entering mandatory substance abuse or other treatment services instead of imposing other sentencing recommendations.
Under that arrangement, the court monitors the offender's progress and may impose sanctions or incentives depending on the offender's compliance with court-ordered conditions.
"Nothing compares to treatment court in its ability to help people meaningfully address the issues that bring them to the criminal justice system," said Adams County District Attorney Tania Bonnett.
The state budget provided $1.5 million to expand and establish new treatment alternatives and diversion programs.
Even with the establishment of new programs, several Wisconsin counties are still without such programs, which can include drug courts and pre-trial diversion, where a court agrees not to prosecute a non-violent offender in exchange for the offender fulfilling certain requirements, such as treatment for substance abuse or mental health, or job readiness training.
At least 17 Wisconsin counties are still without treatment alternatives and diversion funded programs, many located in northern Wisconsin.