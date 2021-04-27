DOJ aims to stop clergy abuse as state lawmakers rebuff prevention measures advocates say are needed

After decades of sexual abuse allegations in the state’s Catholic churches, Wisconsin’s Department of Justice is launching an investigation, asking dioceses to turn over case files for the more than 160 clergy statewide who have already been credibly accused. Wisconsin is now one of 20 states that have conducted such statewide inquiries of the Catholic Church.
The inquiry comes as state lawmakers have repeatedly rejected measures advocates say could prevent more abuse and deliver justice to victims — including requiring clergy to report abuse and expanding the state’s statute of limitations for such crimes.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the initiative Tuesday, in collaboration with district attorneys in each county where each Catholic diocese is based.
Though the inquiry is currently limited to abuse in the Catholic Church, Kaul said his agency wants to hear from anyone in the state who has experienced sexual abuse at any religious institution. The department has created a phone hotline and an email account to collect reports of abuse and pledges that reports of all kinds will be thoroughly and confidentially handled.
“No detail is too small,” said Kaul on Tuesday. “If you’ve reported before, we’d like you to contact us. If you haven’t reported before, we would like you to contact us.”
“This is a great day for survivors,” said Peter Isely, who leads the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, SNAP, in Wisconsin. “We as survivors have a public duty and responsibility to let law enforcement know in a safe and confidential way what happened to you… we need witnesses.”
Justice, along with prevention of such crimes, are prevailing goals of the investigation, Kaul said.
“We know how important this is,” he said. “The Department of Justice is committed to pursuing accountability and working to prevent future cases from happening.”
But despite DOJ’s efforts, Wisconsin law still allows clergy to conceal reports of abuse if they are made privately. A 2003 law, supported by the Wisconsin Council of Churches, the Wisconsin Catholic Conference and Wisconsin Family Action, enshrines such privilege, which church groups say is necessary to protect pastoral rights and the privacy of congregants.
Childhood sex abuse survivor groups say the law is a significant loophole, tantamount to no reporting requirement at all. Efforts to overturn the law in 2019 were rejected.
Legislative efforts to abolish time limits for when childhood sexual assault victims can bring civil suits against alleged perpetrators or institutions have also failed repeatedly in Wisconsin’s Legislature. Current law gives victims until they are 35 years old to bring forward cases of childhood sexual assault.
Kaul said on Tuesday his efforts were focused on the investigation, and did not comment on legislative efforts. Several other states led by both Democrats and Republicans, including Texas, North Carolina, West Virginia, New Hampshire and Oklahoma, have passed similar measures to prevent clergy abuse and expand reporting limitations.
Changes to the state’s statute of limitations on child sex abuse crimes are needed because it often takes decades for victims to grasp the abuse they endured and come to a place where they can report it, survivors say.
It took Rebecca Martin Byrd until she was 43 to report abuse she endured as a teenager at Calvary Gospel Church, a United Pentecostal Church International congregation on the east side of Madison. Her story, along with several others’ were featured in a Cap Times investigation detailing allegations of sexual abuse at the church.
Following the Cap Times story, Dane County prosecutors charged Byrd’s alleged perpetrator, Glen Uselmann, of Columbus. Uselmann is facing five second-degree sexual assault felony charges, according to the criminal complaint in the case, which is still going through pre-trial conferencing. Though Byrd said Uselmann’s abuse went beyond the crimes he was charged with, the state’s statute of limitations restricted the number and types of charges prosecutors could bring.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne pledged his support for the DOJ's Catholic Church investigation Tuesday and said he’s committed to justice in such cases.
“This is entirely too late for us to start this process, but it is not too late to help finish it,” he said. “This is hopefully the beginning that will allow survivors and victims to help heal their trauma.”
TO REPORT ABUSE, call 1-877-222-2620 or go to SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov.