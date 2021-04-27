DOJ aims to stop clergy abuse as state lawmakers rebuff prevention measures advocates say are needed

“No detail is too small,” said Kaul on Tuesday. “If you’ve reported before, we’d like you to contact us. If you haven’t reported before, we would like you to contact us.”

“This is a great day for survivors,” said Peter Isely, who leads the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, SNAP, in Wisconsin. “We as survivors have a public duty and responsibility to let law enforcement know in a safe and confidential way what happened to you… we need witnesses.”

Justice, along with prevention of such crimes, are prevailing goals of the investigation, Kaul said.

“We know how important this is,” he said. “The Department of Justice is committed to pursuing accountability and working to prevent future cases from happening.”

But despite DOJ’s efforts, Wisconsin law still allows clergy to conceal reports of abuse if they are made privately. A 2003 law, supported by the Wisconsin Council of Churches, the Wisconsin Catholic Conference and Wisconsin Family Action, enshrines such privilege, which church groups say is necessary to protect pastoral rights and the privacy of congregants.