Dogs on leashes will be allowed in most Madison parks this spring

The dog days are coming to Madison’s parks early this year — as soon as this spring.

The Madison City Council on Tuesday approved a new ordinance that allows on-leash dogs in the city’s parks, with some rules and restrictions. Before the ordinance takes effect, the Parks Division has said it needs to add signs and make other changes to prepare for the pups and that it has plans to do so this spring.

The council also granted final land use approvals for three major development projects: the Madison Public Market, an apartment building that will be located on Judge Doyle Square Downtown and a new SSM Health clinic on the South Side. The developers can now move forward with construction.

The new dog ordinance changes an unusual, more than 46-year-old law that prohibits dogs in all of Madison’s parks with few exceptions. Over the years, 26 of the city’s roughly 270 parks became dog-friendly for on-leash dogs, and eight off-leash dog parks were added.