Madison city employees hoping to bring their dogs to work shouldn't pull their pets out of doggy-daycare just yet.
After a joint city-county committee approved groundwork earlier this month for allowing employee pet dogs in the office, a new ordinance would repeal those efforts by banning pets from city-owned or occupied buildings.
The ordinance would codify that dogs would not be allowed in city buildings, except for service or law enforcement dogs.
The policy update will be introduced at Tuesday's City Council meeting, with sponsor Ald. Keith Furman, 19th district, who represents swaths of the West and Far West sides, and three co-sponsors.
Mayor Paul Soglin had requested the policy change. Policy is being drafted to allow pet dogs, but the council will be able to make the decision, Soglin said.
"There's a lot of evidence that people are more productive and they enjoy their dog and other people's dogs," Soglin said.
The committee had made the decision to allow pet dogs after a survey showed that 54 percent of the 529 city employee responses favored the change, and about 35 percent disagreed.
Supporter comments from the survey touted potential stress reductions and morale boosts in pet-friendly workplaces, but opposing comments said those with allergies could have health problems and employees who are afraid of dogs may get anxious being in the office.
"This is just an unnecessarily stressful policy," Fruman said.
Under policy being drafted, Soglin said, employees that have issues with the policy would be able to overrule the decision to allow dogs in their departments. He called that an unfair burden to place on employees who may be seen as an outcast,
The potential for allergic reactions goes beyond the time that dogs are in the building as well, Furman said. Dander can linger in carpeting and furniture, affecting those with severe allergies.
"That stuff doesn't just disappear," Furman said.
Ald. Matt Phair, 20th district, who is a co-sponsor, said the minority of the respondents should be taken into account, particularly since their concerns relate to health outcomes for employees. Phair also noted community members enter and use these buildings as well and could be affected by the same concerns.
"I just don't think this policy is appropriate for this environment," Phair said.
Phair said he understands the desire to have dogs around, since he is a dog owner himself.
"It's nothing about me not liking dogs," Phair said. "It's for me about looking out for the employees and the public."
Under the groundwork approved by the committee, employees' pet dogs would have to be approved by the city or county before going into the building.
Dogs would have to be housebroken, well behaved, free of fleas and meet Madison's license and vaccination requirements, according to the policy.
Dogs could also never be left alone, and they must be with their owner and on a leash anytime they are in public areas.