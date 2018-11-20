Try 3 months for $3
Legislature

The state of Wisconsin would see a $1.1 billion budget shortfall over the next two year budget cycle if Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers were to approve in full each state agency’s budget request.

Evers approving all agency requests is unlikely and revenue projections are slated to be updated before the governor-elect submits his own budget after taking office. But the numbers provide a glimpse of the challenges ahead as Evers navigates the current fiscal environment.

Agencies in September submitted requests asking for an increase of $2.2 billion over current spending levels for the next biennium. The request for an increase was in spite of Gov. Scott Walker asking agencies to submit budgets that request no spending increase. 

The Department of Administration released figures today showing the state will have roughly $2.1 billion in new revenue to work with over the next three years ending in 2021.

One of the largest requests for spending came from Evers’ Department of Public Instruction, which requested about $1.6 billion in additional state funds in the next budget cycle.

