DNR wants to raise some mining fees, require more detailed plans

Mining applicants would have to pay more for permits and licenses, supply more detailed plans to state regulators, and work around a new list of areas deemed off-limits under regulations the state Department of Natural Resources is developing.

The DNR has proposed new permanent administrative rules that would increase fees for nonferrous mining exploration and operation permits, licenses and fees by about $502,000 per project. Applicants also would be required to provide substantially greater detail in feasibility reports, operational plans and construction documentation as conditions for permits.

The rules include a list of areas where mining wouldn’t be allowed, including wilderness areas designated by statute; wild and scenic rivers; national and state parks; areas with unique geologic features; wildlife refuges; state natural areas; properties of historical significance; and endangered species habitat.

The agency held a virtual public hearing on the rules on Oct. 22. The rules are subject to gubernatorial and legislative approval.