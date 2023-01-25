DNR wants feedback on proposed wolf management plan for Wisconsin

After announcing earlier this month that it was extending the period by 49 days for which the public could comment on a proposed wolf management plan, Wisconsin wildlife officials have added a meeting to the schedule to collect more feedback.

The Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it will hold a virtual public listening session at 4 p.m. on Feb. 7 for those who want to provide input on the proposed plan while the public review and comment period remains open until Feb. 28.

Registration is required by noon on Feb. 6 for anyone wishing to comment with each speaker limited to two minutes. Those who only want to view and listen but not comment can watch a live feed of the hearing on the DNR’s YouTube channel.

In addition to the public listening session, the DNR will continue to accept comments via email at DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wisconsin.gov or through the mail at Wolf Management Plan Comments, 101 S. Webster Street PO Box 7921 Madison, WI, 53707-7921.

In November, the DNR released its first new wolf management plan in more than 20 years and which recommends against establishing a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. Instead, officials recommend the DNR, with the help of an advisory committee, monitor local populations within the state's six wolf hunting zones and decide whether to reduce the local population, keep it stable or allow it to grow. A survey released in September estimated the statewide wolf population at 970 but a 1999 plan called for capping the population at 350 wolves, a number used by hunters to justify a season on the animals.

The new plan strips hunters of that argument by eliminating a statewide population goal. DNR officials wrote that their approach is more flexible without a hard population goal.

"This plan's goal is focused on a holistic and pragmatic approach to wolf management, conservation and stewardship," the plan states.

Other key parts of the plan include:

* Reducing the window for registering wolf kills from 24 hours to eight hours. DNR officials have said the lengthy grace period slowed its tally of February 2021 kills and led to zones staying open too long.

* Issuing zone-specific licenses. Right now wolf licenses are valid in any of the state's six wolf hunting zones. DNR officials wrote in the plan that after some zones close after their quotas are reached hunters shift to zones that remain open, increasing hunter concentration and reducing kill opportunities.

* Educating the public about wolves by sending out emails and texts related to wolf conflicts, public meetings and hunting season updates as well as streamlining wolf information on the DNR's website.

Photos: The 2020 Wisconsin deer season opener