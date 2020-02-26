DNR seeks to take over coal ash regulation from EPA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nenn said other states have used the new law to create exemptions.

“Historically Wisconsin has had rules that are more stringent than the federal (rules),” she said. “If they make these rules stronger that could be a great thing.”

Starting in 2018, federal rules required utilities to post groundwater monitoring data for coal disposal sites on their websites, though there are no requirements for that data to be published in a standardized format, and the EPA has not compiled it in a single database.

According to data compiled by the environmental organization Earth Justice, all but three of Wisconsin’s coal ash sites have significant groundwater contamination.

Settling ponds — also known as impoundments — are currently regulated at the federal level. Based on information provided by utilities, Hiorn said the DNR expects most to be closed within several years.

However, a rollback proposed last year by the Trump administration would extend the deadline for closing or retrofitting unlined ponds.

Hiorn said the DNR could develop rules covering closure and monitoring or leave those sites to the EPA.