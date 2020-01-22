DNR board to gauge reaction to deer hunt changes

"Let's shore up the gun season again," board member Greg Kazmierski said. "We've taken it for granted for so long."

DNR records show total gun deer license sales dropped nearly 16% between 1994 and last year. Sales to Wisconsin residents have dropped nearly by nearly 20% over that span.

Hunters across all seasons, including the archery, bow and firearm seasons, killed nearly 50,000 fewer deer in 2019 than in 2018, a 14% decrease. The November gun season saw the steepest drop-off; hunters killed 168,091 deer in 2019, down 23.5% from 219,715 in 2018.

DNR officials blamed the drop-off on the season's late start. Statutes require the season to begin the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which fell as late as it ever can this year after the rut was all but over and deer had stopped moving.

Board Chairman Fred Prehn said extending the November season would give gun hunters more opportunity. Prohibiting hunting in the week leading up to opening day would create a buzz about the season starting, and doing away with management zones could simplify regulations, he said.