DNR board revises deer quotas after open meeting allegations

No board members directly addressed the open meetings allegations during the two-hour conference, although Prehn said it has been difficult to share information with the public and board members during the coronavirus pandemic. The board spent most of the meeting listening to members of citizen advisory committees complain that their recommendations were ignored.

Al Horvath, chairman of the Douglas County advisory committee, said the board cut its quota recommendations in half. He said the majority of hunters who responded to a committee survey want higher limits. Ralph Fritsch, a member of the Oconto County committee, railed that the board reduced the committee's 150-antlerless limit for the county's northern forest area to zero.

"We need some help from you to realize we're doing our job and not cut our feet out from underneath us," Fritsch said.

Board member Bill Smith proposed restoring committee recommendations in the four counties, saying they made good arguments that the board must respect. Prehn called the proposal a compromise.

Kazmierski, who spearheaded the plan to cut the quotas, cast the lone vote against restoring committee limits. He argued that population data show the northern herd is dwindling and the committees are merely advisory bodies.