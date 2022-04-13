DNR board restarts process to limit bacteria in groundwater; regulation voted down in February

Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board has restarted the 2 ½-year process to update groundwater standards for bacteria just months after scrapping the same regulation.

The Natural Resources Board on Wednesday approved a public hearing and comment period on a new rulemaking process to set groundwater standards for E. coli bacteria, one of the dozens of proposed standards rejected by the board’s conservative majority in February.

The DNR is proposing to replace limits for total coliform bacteria with specific groundwater standards for E. coli, which is considered a better indicator of fecal contamination. E. coli can cause acute gastrointestinal illness as well as chronic problems including hepatitis and kidney failure.

Judge says Wisconsin DNR can't enforce pollution law without listing hazardous substances Environmental groups say the lawsuit brought by the state’s largest business lobby could undermine basic pollution control laws and return Wisconsin to the “dark ages” of environmental protection.

Jim Zellmer, the department’s environmental management division administrator, said the goal is to bring groundwater standards in line with federal drinking water guidelines.

Groundwater is the source of drinking water for about ⅔ of Wisconsin residents. Roughly a quarter of households drink untreated groundwater pumped from private wells.

The board’s voted in February to reject groundwater standards for some two dozen contaminants, including E. coli, over concerns about the state’s authority to regulate PFAS compounds, which are not yet subject to federal regulations, the cost of compliance and disbelief in the science.

The vote scrapped 2 ½ years of work to develop the standards, which were based on recommendations by Department of Health Services’ toxicologists.

Board chair Greg Kazmierski faulted the agency for lumping PFAS in with other substances, which the board authorized when it approved the rule parameters in early 2020, and said the other standards were “a victim of the process.”

Wednesday’s unanimous vote starts the clock on a new rule that must be delivered to lawmakers for approval by Sept. 21, 2024, nearly five years after the agency first began working on it.

The initial hearing, held at the direction of the Legislature’s rules committee chair, Republican Sen. Steve Nass, will give the public an opportunity to comment on the parameters for the rulemaking, which will determine the standards necessary to protect public health and the potential costs.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.