DNR board approves budget request despite concerns over land acquisition, maintenance costs

Board member Bill Bruins said lawmakers should authorize the DNR to collect maintenance funding from taxpayers or users.

“As the state, through the stewardship program, becomes larger and larger property owners… you understand there are maintenance issues that go along with that property,” he said. “They have to recognize the enormity of being a very large property owner and they better decide not to handicap the department any more.”

Board member Terry Hilgenberg suggested that maintenance costs be included in the stewardship budget.

“We might buy fewer acres of land, but that maintenance would be taken care of up front,” he said.

The DNR is also requesting an additional $25 million in borrowing for contaminated sediment cleanup in the Great Lakes, $10 million for stormwater and runoff management and $6 million for dam repair and removal.

The board ultimately endorsed the budget request, which will be a starting point for Gov. Tony Evers as he drafts a proposal for the Legislature to consider next year.

Board chair Frederick Prehn noted the 10% increase in park attendance this year, including nearly 1.3 million additional visits this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people outdoors.