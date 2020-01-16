DNC's Tom Perez tells organizers-in-training winning Wisconsin this year 'is personal'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That includes in the northern 7th Congressional District, most recently held by former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, a Republican who retired unexpectedly in the fall and who Perez referred to as "that idiot congressman who's now a former member of Congress."

He also slammed Republicans who "gerrymandered the bejeezus our of this state," saying that Democrats can't just win but also "beat the spread" to get elected.

Many of the training attendees are UW-Madison students, Organizing Corps 2020 executive director Rachel Haltom-Irwin said, but she noted following graduation this spring, they'll head back to their home communities across the state and assist the campaign on the ground from there.

One attendee, 21-year-old UW-Madison student David Pelikan, said the training would help bolster "capacity building" in Wisconsin through upping the number or organizers and volunteers on the ground reaching more voters.

"At that point, it's simple math," he said. "If we can hit more doors, if we can turnout more voters, then we're going to have a lot better chance of winning in 2020."