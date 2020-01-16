DNC's Tom Perez tells organizers-in-training winning Wisconsin this year 'is personal'

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez took shots at Republican politicians and played up his ties to Wisconsin as he urged dozens of college students to build connections with voters to help the state go blue this year.
Perez, whose wife attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and whose daughter lives in an apartment just off campus, said at a Madison appearance Thursday that "winning this state for me is personal."
"I want to regain the culture of collaboration, the spirit of 'we’re all in this together,'" he said. "Wisconsin nice means something."
Perez's comments to some 40 students gathered at UW-Madison's Pyle Center came as the group is in the midst of Organizing Corps, a DNC training program that caters to young people in key states who will later go on to work on the eventual Democratic nominee's presidential campaign.
The week-long training event, which includes sessions on voter registration and volunteer recruitment, isn't Wisconsin's first; last summer, 30 mostly students attended the first wave of the program in Milwaukee. Organizers are also planning a third wave of training beginning later this spring that'll train 40-50 individuals in Wisconsin.
Perez stressed the program sought to ensure the Democratic Party is "building long-term relationships" in communities and with voters and help Democrats up and down the ballot.
That includes in the northern 7th Congressional District, most recently held by former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, a Republican who retired unexpectedly in the fall and who Perez referred to as "that idiot congressman who's now a former member of Congress."
He also slammed Republicans who "gerrymandered the bejeezus our of this state," saying that Democrats can't just win but also "beat the spread" to get elected.
Many of the training attendees are UW-Madison students, Organizing Corps 2020 executive director Rachel Haltom-Irwin said, but she noted following graduation this spring, they'll head back to their home communities across the state and assist the campaign on the ground from there.
One attendee, 21-year-old UW-Madison student David Pelikan, said the training would help bolster "capacity building" in Wisconsin through upping the number or organizers and volunteers on the ground reaching more voters.
"At that point, it's simple math," he said. "If we can hit more doors, if we can turnout more voters, then we're going to have a lot better chance of winning in 2020."
The political science and environmental studies major, who's from Cedarburg and set to graduate this spring, said he's looking to go on and get his master's degree in international relations and work in environmental peace keeping after the election.
Meanwhile, five other states are set to host weeklong training programs either this month or in March: Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Florida. Arizona last week wrapped up its second wave program.
