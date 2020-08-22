DNC recap: Programming, ratings, convention bounce and another chance for Milwaukee in 2024?

Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmonese said while organizers had to reimagine the event three or four times in the last five months, they never lost sight of their goals: presenting the Democratic Party's values, introducing voters to Biden and using the convention as an organizing opportunity.

Meanwhile, speakers had to "really think about what they were trying to convey" when addressing an at-home viewer versus an in-person audience, he said.

"We thought about that a lot. What has changed in the absence of a crowd and what do we need to do differently to still have the same impact and the same consequence?" he said.

Asked about how organizers balanced messaging between an anti-President Donald Trump narrative and a pro-Biden one, Solmonese said the convention's narrative mirrors what is happening in an election cycle.