DNC recap: Programming, ratings, convention bounce and another chance for Milwaukee in 2024?

Heading into the Democratic National Convention this week, Bill Dixon didn't have "great expectations" for the event's new, entirely virtual format.
Gone this year were the balloon drops and the rousing, sometimes rambling speeches in front of a packed convention hall. In their place: pre-recorded testimonials from residents and young officeholders across the country, concise speeches from politicians and a virtual state roll call that left some longing for calamari.
But after four straight nights of programming, the veteran Madison lawyer and Democratic campaign strategist was sold. By Friday, Dixon was feeling impressed by the event and inspired to elect Biden.
"The two purposes (of the DNC) were to get that slice of undecideds and to motivate your people," he said. "This convention, I believe, knocked the ball out of the park on both of those two primary goals, which a convention should pursue and which they usually do. In the old days, you wanted to pursue those same two objectives, but it was boring."
Dixon, who ran the 1980 DNC in New York City's Madison Square Garden when President Jimmy Carter was nominated for re-election, predicted organizers would "never go back" fully to the type of convention he had to pull off, one that continued to be the norm four decades later.
Given what he saw as the success of this week's virtual format, Dixon said he didn't see the appeal of returning to an event defined by thousands of attendees, protesters, security and bomb threats and "hundreds and hundreds of egos from elected officials." All that, he noted, is on top of months and months of stressful prep work and fights over, for example, how many tickets should go to a certain donor class.
"This is absolutely the way to go," he said.
The DNC, sandwiched in between Wisconsin's August primary election last week and the Republican National Convention next week, was slowly reduced in size and scope over the spring and summer amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Weeks before the convention began, organizers announced former Vice President Joe Biden would be accepting his party's nomination from his home state of Delaware, rather than Milwaukee. Other convention speakers also backed out of their plans to travel to the state, citing public health guidance.
Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmonese said while organizers had to reimagine the event three or four times in the last five months, they never lost sight of their goals: presenting the Democratic Party's values, introducing voters to Biden and using the convention as an organizing opportunity.
Meanwhile, speakers had to "really think about what they were trying to convey" when addressing an at-home viewer versus an in-person audience, he said.
"We thought about that a lot. What has changed in the absence of a crowd and what do we need to do differently to still have the same impact and the same consequence?" he said.
Asked about how organizers balanced messaging between an anti-President Donald Trump narrative and a pro-Biden one, Solmonese said the convention's narrative mirrors what is happening in an election cycle.
"What we did at this convention was first and foremost acknowledge that whatever it is we do going forward as an administration or as a country needs to be done in a united way," he said. "We feel that it was important this year to really ground ourselves in the moment that we are in with an acknowledgement of this pandemic and the racial inequity that exists all across this country and then to move forward in making the case that the American people should not re-elect Donald Trump but should elect Joe Biden."
"If we did our job, as that storyline unfolds, that's the sort of narrative arc you should see," he added.
TV ratings
Television viewership for the all-virtual spectacle was down this week compared to the 2016 DNC, Nielsen data shows, though the figures don't capture those who tuned in on streaming platforms, an increasingly popular option.
For the first two days of the convention, viewership hovered over 19 million people, though it jumped to an estimated 22.8 million on night three, when vice presidential contender and California Sen. Kamala Harris gave her historic address. In recent conventions, the DNC drew around 25 million TV viewers on nights the nominee didn't speak.
Still, some questioned the importance of those numbers in judging the overall success of the event.
UW-Madison journalism professor Mike Wagner said the more important aspect is the face-to-face conversations individuals are having at home and the virtual discussions on social media during and in the aftermath of the convention.
"I think that the ratings are less important here," he said. "Part of it is people have Zoom fatigue, they're trying to get their kids back to school or off to college … so there's so many other competing concerns all on top of a cratered economy and an ongoing pandemic that I don’t think the ratings are as important as the narrative that emerges after the ratings, and maybe even the narrative that emerges after we can compare what the DNC (did) and what the RNC does next week."
From organizers' perspectives, Solmonese said they were "keenly aware" of the fact that at the presidential level, elections are won and lost by an increasingly smaller number of states and people — a reality they acknowledged through the programming and their work promoting it.
"I think that we’re just having to be a lot more strategic about who we reach," he said. "It's sort of like winning the popular vote. We may have reached lots of people in lots of places but at the end of the day, it’s the people in the places that are going to create a path to victory that we really want to try to reach."
Possible convention bounce
As the programming wrapped up this week, politicos were left to grapple with an outstanding question: Will Biden see a "bounce" in the polls after the convention?
Given the virtual format of the DNC and the short window between it and next week's Republican convention, the answer is unclear.
"The truth is I just don’t know," Wagner said. "Any bump may well be super short-lived because the RNC starts on Monday. I think that they had four days of pretty good coverage, they had four days where what they wanted people to see is what people saw. And so it’s possible that Biden could come out of this with a bump."
In the last three presidential conventions at least, Marquette University Law School Poll director Charles Franklin noted candidates saw a boost. But in 2008 (with Republican John McCain) and 2016 (with Democrat Hillary Clinton), they were "pretty big bounces (that) were gone in three weeks."
Obama's re-election in 2012 was different, Franklin said, because "the bounce did seem to last a little bit longer." That year, the RNC and DNC were held in back-to-back weeks, meaning it was difficult to assess individual bounces. Marquette polling that year, he said, found Obama jumping from plus-2 in Wisconsin before the convention to plus-14 after the convention, "a huge bounce." Three weeks later, the next poll found him at plus-11, a sign the bounce was starting to dissipate, Franklin said. He eventually won the state by seven percentage points.
"Conventions are usually bounces in that parties put their best foot forward for a week, you interview people a week after that convention and they're still thinking about all the good sides," he said. "But it's ephemeral. It's a sugar high that disappears pretty quickly."
One thing to watch, though, is whether there are any signs that voter attitudes toward the Democratic party's nominee have changed, Franklin said. Noting the "fair number of people who say they don't have an opinion of Joe Biden," his speech Thursday night and official kick-off of his campaign "probably is a moment when folks get to know him better."
"The sort of lasting thing I would look for post-convention is, do we see the percent without an opinion of Biden go down into low single digits, the way it is for Trump?" he asked. "And that would be a combination of convention effect but also that we’re really ramping up the campaign and people are forming those opinions of him."
Another chance in 2024?
As it became increasingly clear over the spring and summer that Milwaukee's role as the DNC host city would be diminished during the convention due to concerns over COVID-19, some Wisconsin Democrats began a public push to have a do-over in four years.
But organizing officials are tight-lipped about whether that could come to pass.
Solmonese in a Friday interview said he told fellow Democrats who asked him about the possibility that he's "a lot more focused on 2021 than 2024."
But he pledged to do his part to encourage visitors to come to Milwaukee, noting the number of individuals who run major organizations and advocacy groups that had visited the city in the past year and "were blown away by it."
"As far as I’m concerned, whenever it is that we move beyond this pandemic and are in a position to have conventions, I will be the biggest supporter and will work alongside Visit Milwaukee to encourage anybody who is able to, to come here to Milwaukee to gather," he said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.