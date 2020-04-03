DNC chair Tom Perez remains '100% committed to Milwaukee' after delaying party convention

Even with the changes, Perez said he was "absolutely confident" the convention would still have a positive economic impact in Wisconsin, though he noted predicting the number of attendees at this point is hard. Attendance rates, he said, would "be a function of where things are come later in the spring."

"The delay is going to maximize the likelihood of having more robust participation and more robust participation means more people in hotels, more people spending money in Wisconsin," he said.

He also dismissed the possibility of a brokered convention, as the field has winnowed to former Vice President Joe Biden as the front runner and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won Wisconsin's presidential primary in 2016.

"I think we will have unity in our convention behind the nominee and there is an acute understanding of the importance of defeating Donald Trump and that is a uniquely unifying force for the Democratic Party," he said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.