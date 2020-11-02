Divided government worked in Maryland; in Wisconsin it let COVID-19 rage

But with President Donald Trump urging people to go on with life as if the coronavirus didn’t exist and Republican leaders silent on the pandemic, taking no legislative action in the past six months, his often seems a voice lost in the wilderness.

On Friday, Trump held a rally Green Bay, his seventh in two months. Like the six before it, it drew thousands of jam-packed, maskless attendees.

Evers' frustration was palpable.

"If we want to do this right and stop it in its tracks, people have to wear a freaking mask," he said.

Evers has repeatedly maintained that Wisconsinites want to do the right thing, but with conflicting messages, they don’t know what that is.

“Part of the problem that has put us in this position of having trouble preventing deaths in the state of Wisconsin is that we haven’t had a consistent message,” he said.

One bar owner in Shawano, a northwoods city of 9,300 that lies in one of the most infected regions in the state, said those conflicting messages are playing out among residents, who fear the virus but largely shun masks.

"Probably the hottest issue up here is, should we mask, should we not mask," the owner said, speaking on the condition they not be named.