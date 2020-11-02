Divided government worked in Maryland; in Wisconsin it let COVID-19 rage

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland was hit hard. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan met the crisis by closing schools, senior centers and non-essential businesses, moves backed by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature.
In Wisconsin, the battle against the coronavirus took a vastly different turn. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, took similar steps to slow the spread, but was eventually undercut by a Republican Legislature and conservatives on the state Supreme Court.
The two states, separated by about 800 miles, have similar populations — 5.8 million in Wisconsin; 6 million in Maryland — but the politics surrounding the pandemic are worlds apart. And while both states, like most, are seeing an increase in cases, Wisconsin is starting from a much less enviable place.
In Wisconsin, a state where the political divide is as bitter and enduring as anywhere in the nation, mask wearing and social distancing — the most effective means to slow the spread of the virus — has become a political litmus test.
And now the state is paying the price.
While Maryland reported 897 new COVID-19 cases last Tuesday, Wisconsin hit a record 5,262, six times as many. In just two months, the seven-day average has risen 500%.
And the virus shows no signs of stopping. On Friday, the number of cases for the second time topped 5,000.
"The worst case scenario is that it's really just getting started," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state's top infectious disease expert. "Probably fewer than 10% of Wisconsin residents have been infected, which means that 90% are still unexposed and susceptible."
Left to its own devices, he said, the coronavirus will eventually infect 70% to 80% of people in a community, he said.
Health officials have already said hospital capacity is reaching a state of crisis. The number of state patients being treated for the disease breaks records daily — 1,453 on Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, a number that has doubled in 26 days. The number of patients in intensive care has doubled in the past month to 339, leaving only 179 ICU beds available out of the state total of 1,469.
"Frankly, I'm surprised and disappointed that we've failed as much as we have to slow it," Westergaard said.
Evers has frequently blamed Wisconsin’s wildfire-like spread of COVID-19 on the May 13 Supreme Court decision, decided along ideological lines, that struck down his safer-at-home order, and on Republican efforts to undo other attempts to compel Wisconsinites to slow the spread by wearing masks, social distancing and limiting interactions.
"The things that work elsewhere don't seem to be working here," Evers said on Friday, "because we are having difficulty with compliance around the very basic things."
The contrast between Wisconsin and Maryland is a case in point.
Maryland has seen a total of 144,314 cases, the majority of them reported in the first five months of the pandemic. Wisconsin has seen 220,092 cases, more than half of them in the past five weeks.
In the past seven days in Wisconsin, the per capita rate of infection is 72.5; in Maryland it’s 11.8.
Wisconsin bests Maryland in only one major metric: the Badger State has racked up 1,972 deaths compared with 3,990 in Maryland. But again, the vast majority of Maryland’s deaths occurred in the first few weeks of the pandemic. In Wisconsin, nearly a third have happened in the past month. In Maryland, the seven-day average of deaths has dropped to 8.3, while in Wisconsin it has risen to 35.
Except for North Dakota and South Dakota, two sparsely populated states whose Republican governors have spurned measures to control the spread, Wisconsin is unparalleled among populous states in the spread of the disease and the rapid escalation in deaths.
At his weekly press briefings last week, Evers tried to impart the seriousness of the surge, imploring Wisconsinites to limit their social circle to no more than five, wear masks and practice social distancing.
“There’s no way to sugarcoat it,” he said. “We are facing an urgent crisis.”
But with President Donald Trump urging people to go on with life as if the coronavirus didn’t exist and Republican leaders silent on the pandemic, taking no legislative action in the past six months, his often seems a voice lost in the wilderness.
On Friday, Trump held a rally Green Bay, his seventh in two months. Like the six before it, it drew thousands of jam-packed, maskless attendees.
Evers' frustration was palpable.
"If we want to do this right and stop it in its tracks, people have to wear a freaking mask," he said.
Evers has repeatedly maintained that Wisconsinites want to do the right thing, but with conflicting messages, they don’t know what that is.
“Part of the problem that has put us in this position of having trouble preventing deaths in the state of Wisconsin is that we haven’t had a consistent message,” he said.
One bar owner in Shawano, a northwoods city of 9,300 that lies in one of the most infected regions in the state, said those conflicting messages are playing out among residents, who fear the virus but largely shun masks.
"Probably the hottest issue up here is, should we mask, should we not mask," the owner said, speaking on the condition they not be named.
Local officials in the northeastern community are sending a much different message than Evers.
“Our sheriff is pretty much fighting for our rights to make that personal decision,” the owner said. “It’s not being enforced.”
Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber said weeks ago he would not enforce the mask mandate, which has been challenged in court by Republican lawmakers who argue that Evers exceeded his authority.
“The Shawano Police Department is not enforcing it. The Bonduel Police Department is not enforcing it, and most of the police departments in the state are not enforcing it,” Bieber said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Oct. 9. “It’s unenforceable.”
Also confusing is Evers’ on-again, off-again capacity limits for bars, restaurants and other businesses as it bounces through the courts. The executive order imposing the limits has had a torturous court run, with a Sawyer County judge blocking it on Oct. 14 and a Barron County judge reinstating it on Oct. 19. An appeals court put it back on ice, at least temporarily, on Oct. 23.
The bar owner said business has plummeted as customers try to gauge what the rules are.
“It doesn’t help that the governor’s orders keep going back and forth,” the owner said. “I think people are just confused.”
Maryland and Wisconsin started with similar responses. When the seven-day average reached 122 on March 30, Hogan issued a stay-at-home order. Evers issued his safer-at-home order on March 24, when the seven-day average was 58.
By the time the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers’ order on May 13, the seven-day average had reached 288. That average has been on an upward trend ever since.
Like Evers, Hogan was sued by a coalition of people advocating a complete reopening of the state, including three Republican state lawmakers. But that lawsuit was thrown out in federal court, and Hogan was able to manage the reopening, which continues in phases until this day. In the third and final phase, currently in place, bars, restaurants, movie theaters, indoor recreation spots and personal services are restricted to 50% capacity, and retail stores are capped at 75%.
Wisconsin, meanwhile, is open for business, except for a handful if jurisdictions, including Dane County and the city of Milwaukee, that have imposed local restrictions.
Westergaard, the state's infectious disease expert, said that's a recipe for disaster.
But he added: "There's still time to turn this around. We know what to do to reduce transmission, to bend the curve. And we need to do it."
Evers has repeatedly appealed to GOP legislative leaders to work with him on a plan to slow the spread of the disease. But as of Friday, he said, he'd gotten no response. And with a widely ignored mask mandate the only thing standing between a susceptible public and the virus, he's taken a beating in the polls.
While Hogan’s approval rating for handling the pandemic is at 82%, Evers garnered 52% approval in this week’s Marquette Law School Poll, down from 76% after he took decisive action in March.
But there may be blowback as well. A week from Election Day, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is up against about $400,000 in ad buys by Democratic opponent Joel Jacobsen ripping him for the GOP’s inaction over the coronavirus. That's on top of $300,000 spent by left-leaning outside groups in recent weeks.
Vos didn’t return a message seeking comment from the Cap Times, nor did Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. But on Tuesday Vos broke his silence. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he’s willing to spend more on testing and is open to a relief bill if Congress fails to provide money to the state. He has also urged people to wear masks, social distance and follow local protocols.
"First, we need to take politics out of it and work together to fight the virus," Vos told the Journal Sentinel. "Obviously, what we’re doing now as a state isn’t working."
