'Disgusting slander': Dan Kelly, Jill Karofsky tensions erupt during Supreme Court forum

“You owe me an apology for this disgusting slander,” Kelly said. “If you didn’t have slander, you wouldn’t have a campaign.”

Kelly continued, arguing Karofsky’s criticism of his actions slandered the court and other Supreme Court justices who have ruled similarly to him, such as Chief Justice Patience Roggensack. Karofsky, however, did not name any specific judges beyond Kelly.

“(Roggensack) did not ask to be slandered by some careless trial judge who can’t even be bothered to keep her insults focused on the target,” Kelly said.

Karofsky didn’t offer any apologies.

“Dan Kelly, I’m not going to be bullied by you,” Karofsky said. The feud was somewhat prompted by Karofsky digging into Kelly and the Supreme Court for voting to bypass lower courts to expedite ruling on controversial cases, such as one challenging Republican laws that limited the powers of the governor and attorney general.

“They pulled them from the circuit court so they could make the decision that they want to make as soon as they possibly could,” Karofsky said.

Fallone, who emphasized his distaste for political infighting on the judiciary, blasted the exchange between Karofsky and Kelly.