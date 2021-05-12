Disability rights advocates push back against GOP voting legislation

"Senate Bill 203 … really makes a lot of assumptions about people with disabilities, and its assumes there are family members just sort of waiting around to help people with disabilities," said 33-year-old Stephanie Birmingham, of Sturgeon Bay, who uses a wheelchair. "That really isn’t always the case."

She also questioned the bill's assumption that family members can be trusted, citing the high rate of elder abuse cases whose perpetrators are family.

Advocates also took issue with the other election bill the Senate passed Tuesday, SB 212, that would prohibit local election officials from filling out incomplete information on a voter’s absentee ballot certificate (not the ballot itself). The bill would require clerks to mail the ballot back to the voter to be corrected and post a notification of the defect on the voter's information page on MyVote Wisconsin. An amended version of the bill that passed the Senate Tuesday would also allow clerks to notify voters by other means, as well.

Republicans say the bill would align the law with their intent for the law.

Beckert said the bill might lead to many ballots not being counted, and may leave behind voters who don't have access to the internet or MyVote Wisconsin.