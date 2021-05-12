Disability rights advocates push back against GOP voting legislation

"During each public hearing on the election integrity bills I have appreciated the feedback I received from the public," Stroebel said in a statement. "Some of that feedback has resulted in amendments to the original proposals. This is how the legislative process works and I am confident that the bills we have passed, and will pass next month, are measured reforms that increase transparency, accountability and fairness in the elections process. It is unfortunate that inaccurate information has been circulated regarding the substance of these bills and I would encourage anyone to read the bills and the amendments for themselves."

These and other election bills Republicans have spearheaded in the wake of former President Donald Trump's false and unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 election are nearly guarantee to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. On Wednesday, Evers said he would look at the election bills once they reach his desk, but that he's "hopeful that any bill that’s being passed will enhance people’s ability to vote rather than detract from that."

The package of legislation has also caused a rift among Wisconsin Republicans, some of whom believe the bills would cause unintended negative consequences, including for people with disabilities.