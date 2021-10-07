Digital inclusion task force recommends Madison coordinate existing resources

Though a task force found that Madison has “limited resources” when it comes to addressing digital inclusion initiatives like internet access, the city should foster coordination between local entities that are connecting people to information technology.
Broadband internet has become a crucial part of navigating education, healthcare, employment and government. But thousands of households in Madison and Dane County aren’t connected, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Creating digital inclusion — “activities required to ensure that all individuals and communities including the most disadvantaged, have access to and use of information and communication technologies” — also means ensuring access to internet-connected devices, digital training, technical support and online content that promotes participation.
“People jump to this idea that it’s broadband, and it’s certainly a lot more than broadband,” Ald. Keith Furman, District 19 said.
Madison’s Digital Inclusion Task Force set out in April to identify strategic priorities to make sure residents have the “information technology capacity needed for full participation in our society, democracy, and economy,” according to the resolution creating the task force.
The group conducted their work as the pandemic forced communities to convene online instead of in person, exposing the inequalities of digital access.
Gaps in the physical infrastructure connecting people to the internet, affordability, access to devices and digital literacy skills are “main obstacles” preventing community access to broadband, according to the report.
[No connection available: From rural towns to urban Madison, many still don’t have fast, reliable internet]
To address these issues, the task force recommends that the city identify where to focus efforts and create a formal relationship with community partners to communicate regularly.
Furman said the task force learned there are many local organizations working on digital inclusion issues, like DaneNet, and ongoing efforts through the Madison Metropolitan School District and Madison College.
“There needs to be a better way to bring all those entities together,” he said.
Furman said he plans to sponsor an amendment to the executive 2022 capital budget to add a position to connect existing resources in the community and be an advocate for broadband services.
When a community is digitally inclusive, it allows for digital equity. This means all community members have the tools they need to fully participate in society, democracy and the economy. Digital inclusion also creates digital literacy, or the ability to use and create digital information.
Madison faces challenges to creating a digitally inclusive community that include cost of programs and physical infrastructure and state-mandated limits that prevent the city from becoming an internet service provider.
“I’d love to say that tomorrow we would have a municipal broadband service,” Furman said. “I do actually believe internet should be a utility, but we don’t have the pieces for that.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.