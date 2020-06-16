Different pools, different rules: Local swimming spots open, stay closed for season

When it comes to Madison-area swimming pools operating under COVID-19, it’s different strokes for different folks.
Goodman Pool on Madison’s South Side is expected to open next month. Hill Farm Swim Club opens Saturday. Ridgewood Pool on Madison’s Southwest Side is open, as is High Point, Seminole and Maple Bluff, all with restrictions, precautions, reservations and new sanitation protocols.
But the Monona and Shorewood Hills pools won’t open this season, and both have posted detailed explanations online.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of recreational waters.” On its website, the CDC issued a long list of considerations for public pools.
Madison Parks Division spokeswoman Ann Shea said that many safety considerations still need to be worked out, but the Goodman Pool will open in early July. Workers began readying Madison’s only public pool last week.
“There’s conversations about restrooms. What do we do with those?” Shea said. “The locker rooms, the showers, the chairs: How do we get people admitted? All of those conversations are happening.”
She said the city won’t have a reopening date until it can finalize details.
Ridgewood Pool opened May 24 after carefully running the numbers to figure out what the facility, with its four pools, could handle.
“It took a solid two months to get where we’re at,” said Dan Urben, pool director. “We really started planning probably the second or third day of the quarantine.”
Under Forward Dane, the phased reopening plan for Dane County, licensed swimming pools had to operate at 25% of capacity under the first phase, which went into effect May 26. On Monday, the plan moved into Phase 2, allowing pools at 50% capacity.
Urben said pool officials surveyed members, asking what would make them feel safe and started by allowing about 100 people on the property, including staff. That was slightly less than the initial 25% capacity allowed, Urben said, “just to make sure that we’re on the safe side.”
Urben said the pool didn’t double its capacity Monday with the new limits, since it still has the same space on its deck. “We went off just our square footage” and added 38 slots for pool users, he said.
Swimmers make reservations in one-hour and 45-minute increments through Omnify.com, a scheduling system widely used by sports facilities and recreational groups.
There are 6-foot gaps for walking between chairs, and toys that children would typically share aren’t allowed in the baby pool this year. Employees clean the hard surfaces between scheduled swim times.
“It really is uncharted,” Urben said. “So we’re working our way through it. We’re trying to be fairly restrictive at the beginning to be safe.”
Plan ahead
Open swim at the Maple Bluff Pool began May 29 using the same Omnify.com reservation-only system for members.
Emory Lietz, a pool manager, said last week that the pool had been abiding by the 25% capacity rule, but “rounded it down” to 80 people. Pool director Katie Linden said Monday that even though the county’s new rules allow it to increase to 50%, the pool is only increasing its capacity by 20 people.
“We just want to make sure that people are able to comfortably social distance at the pool and have enough space and room and not have people feel crowded,” she said. “We were just comfortable upping it a little bit to kind of see how that felt and how it goes.”
Members can reserve their 2-hour-and-45 minute slot up to seven days in advance. If somebody doesn’t show up within the first 30 minutes of their time slot, the reservation is canceled and the spot is open for walk-ins, Lietz said.
During the 15 minutes between blocks, Lietz said, the lifeguards use a bleach solution to sanitize the lawn chairs and disinfect the bathrooms. They also use disinfecting wipes on the diving well, railings and ladders.
High Point Swim Club on the Far West Side opened June 8 and is also using a reservation system.
“Lots of members figured out the online reservation system and spots went FAST!” it said on the pool’s Facebook page. “We are taking this a day at a time, so please bear with us!!”
Seminole Pool is also open to members who can make either “advance” or “last-minute” reservations through an app called Wild Apricot.
Closed for summer
Monona city staff prepared an operations plan for the city’s pool that included revised hours, capacity limits, social distancing requirements, the elimination of deck furniture and increased admission fees. The Monona City Council voted June 1 against opening.
“The primary reason we decided against it is concern for our ability to keep residents and staff safe while they’re at the pool,” Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor said. “Unfortunately, the virus is still with us and frankly, I think increasing the number of people allowed into the pool complex will only increase the chance of people being exposed to it there.”
The Shorewood Hills Pool is also closed for 2020. In a letter to members, village officials said they made the decision “with heavy hearts.”
Village administrator Karl Frantz said the capacity limits don’t work for Shorewood. “For instance, our pool at 50% capacity could have 343 people in it, which, given the area of our pool deck, and the pool itself, is not an acceptable number of people.”
He said there would be no way to practice social distancing.
“I don’t want to act like we’re somehow more stringent than other places, but we are being pretty conservative in our approach,” Frantz said.
A survey by the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association shows that most municipal pools have made the decision to close, with some not opening in June, but reassessing for July.
Preparing to open
Janna Casey, pool director for Hill Farm Swim Club, said her Near West Side pool is opening Saturday after careful planning and staff training.
“Everything has to be redone,” Casey said. “It was a decision that was taken very seriously by the board with a lot of planning and thoughtfulness to it.”
Meanwhile, Shea, from the Madison Parks Division, said city beaches are always technically open. Few people go to the beach in April or early May, she added, so the city typically starts getting the beaches ready around Memorial Day.
She said staff brought in sand, cleaned beach areas and installed swim ropes so swimmers know how far out to go. Shea said the public health department started testing the water just after Memorial Day.
Beaches aren’t staffed by lifeguards.
“It’s not to say that they won’t; it’s not a priority right now,” Shea said. “All of our focus is getting the Goodman Pool open safely.”
