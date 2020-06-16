Different pools, different rules: Local swimming spots open, stay closed for season

There are 6-foot gaps for walking between chairs, and toys that children would typically share aren’t allowed in the baby pool this year. Employees clean the hard surfaces between scheduled swim times.

“It really is uncharted,” Urben said. “So we’re working our way through it. We’re trying to be fairly restrictive at the beginning to be safe.”

Plan ahead

Open swim at the Maple Bluff Pool began May 29 using the same Omnify.com reservation-only system for members.

Emory Lietz, a pool manager, said last week that the pool had been abiding by the 25% capacity rule, but “rounded it down” to 80 people. Pool director Katie Linden said Monday that even though the county’s new rules allow it to increase to 50%, the pool is only increasing its capacity by 20 people.

“We just want to make sure that people are able to comfortably social distance at the pool and have enough space and room and not have people feel crowded,” she said. “We were just comfortable upping it a little bit to kind of see how that felt and how it goes.”