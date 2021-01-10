Differences over masks highlight divide over COVID-19 measures in Wisconsin Legislature

“I don’t want us to have a dysfunctional committee. I want us to have a committee that’s functioning properly,” he said.

Masks are primarily meant to reduce transmission of the virus through respiratory droplets, “which is especially relevant for asymptomatic or presymptomatic infected wearers who feel well and may be unaware of their infectiousness to others, and who are estimated to account for more than 50% of transmissions,” according to the CDC.

In July, the Department of Administration issued a notice that state employees who do come to work would be required to wear face coverings at all times inside state buildings, “regardless of the number of additional people present or physical space between individuals.” The order does not, however, apply to the Legislature, where masks are recommended, but not required.

Unlike in the Senate, the Assembly isn’t offering lawmakers the option of calling in to meetings remotely, leaving it up to Democrats to either show up and face intermittent mask wearers, or not show up at all.