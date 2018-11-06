Control of the state Department of Justice and potential changes in key legal policies were on the line Tuesday as incumbent Attorney General Brad Schimel and Madison attorney Josh Kaul closed out their campaigns and awaited the verdict of Wisconsin voters.
Kaul, a Democrat, was watching returns with state treasurer candidate Sarah Godlewski at the Concourse Hotel in Madison, while Schimel's party was at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee, where Schimel, a Republican, was expected to play bass with a classic rock band.
Schimel, 53, was elected attorney general in 2014 after serving as Waukesha County district attorney for about seven years. Kaul, 37, an attorney in the Madison office of Perkins Coie, was in his first run for public office after having also worked as a prosecutor for about four years in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore.
During the campaign, Schimel painted Kaul as inexperienced and soft on crime and said he had never prosecuted a case in Wisconsin. Kaul criticized what he said was inaction by Schimel on a backlog of sexual assault evidence kits and said Schimel wasted taxpayer money on congratulatory trinkets with his own name on them. Schimel highlighted endorsements of his campaign by Wisconsin sheriffs and district attorneys, including a number of Democrats. He also campaigned on completing tests on the rape kit backlog and on efforts to stem the tide of opioid abuse in Wisconsin.
Kaul claimed the support of 61 former state assistant attorneys general, including several who worked for Schimel, who said that Schimel had politicized the office, micromanaged and marginalized the work of subordinates. Kaul, the son of former state Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager, who held the office from 2003 to 2007, also said that Schimel hurt constituents by taking on lawsuits that challenged the federal Affordable Care Act and favored polluters.
While initially behind in the Marquette Law School poll by seven points as of September, Kaul closed the gap to four points in mid-October and two points in the poll released on Oct. 31.